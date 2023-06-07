A Mi-8 helicopter of the Aviation Rescue Center of the Ministry of Emergency Situations was sent from Khabarovsk to Cape Subbotin in the Nikolaevsky district of the Khabarovsk Territory, which will participate in the operation to search for two people. Men born in 1983 and 1994 disappeared in the area of ​​Cape Subbotin.

As told IA AmurMedia in the press service of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations for the region, on May 30, a boat was found on the banks of the Amur River. The body of one fisherman was found, the fate of the other two is still unknown. According to preliminary data, they set off from the village of Chnyrrakh by boat to the village of Oremif.

The rescue department explained that a group of rescuers with the necessary equipment is delivered to the search area by helicopter due to the inaccessibility of the area. The helicopter crew will search for people from the air, and rescuers will conduct ground reconnaissance along the coast where the fishermen disappeared.

The agency notes that over the past two weeks, this is the second case of death of people during incidents with small boats on water bodies.

Earlier, in the Amur region, they were looking for a man who disappeared on the Amur River near the village of Voznesenskoye. After the boat capsized, two people were in the water, one of them was rescued by nearby fishermen, and the body of the second man was found only on June 5.