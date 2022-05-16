THE helical nanobotsor nano-sized robots exploited using a magnetic field, they can help kill bacteria deep within the dentinal tubules and increase the success of root canal treatmentsas stated in a new study developed by researchers fromIndian Institute of Science (IISc) and the incubated startup IISc, Theranautilus.

The results of the Research have been published in the scientific journal Advanced Healthcare Materials.

Helical nanobots and dental hygiene: this is what the research says

Root canal treatments are routinely performed to treat tooth infections in millions of patients. The procedure involves removing the infected soft tissue inside the tooth, called the pulp, and washing the tooth with antibiotics or chemicals to kill the bacteria that are causing the infection. However, it happens that in several cases, the treatment fails to completely remove all bacteria, especially bacteria resistant to antibiotics such as Enterococcus faecaliswhich remain hidden within the tooth’s microscopic canals called dentinal tubules.

"The dentinal tubules are very small and the bacteria reside deep in the tissue. Current techniques are not efficient enough to go all the way in and kill bacteria", has explained Shanmukh Srinivas, Research Associate at the Center for Nano Science and Engineering (CeNSE), IISc and co-founder of Theranautilus.

During the study, researchers have designed helical nanobots built with iron-coated silicon dioxide, which can be driven using a device that generates a low-intensity magnetic field. These helical nanobots are injected into extracted tooth samples and their movement monitored using a microscope.

By changing the frequency of the magnetic field, the researchers were able to make the helical nanobots move in the affected directions and penetrate deep inside the dentinal tubules: “We have also established that we can recover them… we can extract them from the patient’s teeth“Said Srinivas.

Basically, the research team was able to command the magnetic field to cause the surface of the helical nanobots to generate heat, which can kill nearby bacteria: “No other technology on the market can do this right now“, he claims Debayan Dasgupta, Research Associate at CeNSE and another co-founder of Theranautilus.

Previously, scientists used ultrasound or radar pulses to create shockwaves in the fluid used to clear bacteria and tissue debris, in order to improve root canal treatment efficiency.. But these impulses can only penetrate up to a distance of 800 micrometers and their energy dissipates quickly. The helical nanobots were able to penetrate much farther, up to 2,000 micrometers. Using heat to kill bacteria also provides a safer alternative to harsh chemicals or antibiotics, the researchers explained.

Theranautilus is the result of several years of work on magnetically controlled nanoparticles carried out in the laboratory of Ambarish Ghosh, a professor at CeNSE. His group, along with collaborators, have previously shown that such nanoparticles can trap and move objects using light, swim through blood and into living cells, and attach themselves firmly to cancer cells: “These studies have shown that they are safe to use in biological tissues“, Specified Dasgupta.

The team tested dental helical nanobots in mouse models – the small robots proved safe and effective. Studies are also working on developing a new type of medical device that can easily fit inside the mouth and allow the dentist to inject and manipulate nanobots inside the teeth during root canal treatment..