The German football is mourning the tragic death of the coach who worked for an important club, the “first team” (as they say) of which he plays in the Bundesliga, the top German league. We are talking about Eintracht Frankfurt. The coach of the club’s Under 19 team was the victim of a car accident.

The technician, Helge Rascheaged just 33, died yesterday, Thursday 5 September, after his Hyundai crashed into a tree. The impact was very violent and there was nothing that could be done for the coach. The Bundesliga club spread the terrible news through its social media channels. The shock and pain for the loss of the young coach was great. “We are deeply affected by the passing of Helge Rasche, coach of our U19. Our thoughts go out to his family and friends at this difficult time”.

The coach was driving his white Hyundai on a road between Dietzenbach and Rodgau in the southwest of Frankfurt. reconstruction of the events indicates that, after passing an intersection, the car left the road and violently impacted a tree. The images shared by the German media show the car completely destroyed. It is clearly visible how the front part is severely damaged.

The impact was so strong that Rasche died instantly from the serious injuries reported. No one else was in the vehicle with him. The loss of this coach has devastated family, friends and, of course, the players who looked up to him on the pitch and in training.

Having joined Eintracht’s youth staff in 2020, Rasche had recently taken on the role of U-17 coach before being promoted leading the Under 19s. He was busy preparing his team for the next home match against Darmstadt 98 which was to be held on September 14.

This morning, the news of his tragic end was communicated to the club’s players. There was much disbelief and sadness in the team after the coach’s passing. Helge Rasche thus leaves an immense void among those who knew him and worked with him. The world of German football quickly expressed its condolences. Borussia Dortmund dedicated a tweet in memory of Rasche. Other clubs, including Cottbus and Hannover, joined in a collective embrace in memory of the young coach.

THE’Eintracht Frankfurt has decided to cancel all youth team training sessions and matches scheduled for the weekend.