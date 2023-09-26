Former minister used the right given by the STF when questioned about an alleged meeting in which a coup had been discussed

The former minister of the GSI (Institutional Security Office) general Augusto Heleno used the right to silence during testimony to the CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) on the 8th of January this Tuesday (September 26, 2023) when asked if he was in the alleged meeting of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) with commanders of the Armed Forces after the elections. At the time, a coup d’état plan would have been discussed.

Minister Cristiano Zanin, from the STF (Supreme Federal Court), determined on Monday (September 25) that Heleno should attend the CPI meeting, but could remain silent. The decision partially met the request for habeas corpus made by Heleno’s defense, who requested that the general could refuse to appear at the CPI.

In the committee, the deputy Rubens Pereira Jr. (PT-MA) questioned whether Heleno participated in the meeting with the commanders of the Navy, Air Force and Army to “deal with the attempted coup d’état”. Heleno’s response: “I will remain silent”.

Pereira made reference to the information released about the denunciation of Mauro Cid, Bolsonaro’s former aide-de-camp. According to newspaper reports The globe and the news portal UOLthe former head of the Executive had a meeting in 2022, after the 2nd round of elections, with the Armed Forces leadership to discuss a draft on military intervention.

Earlier, also during the CPI, General Heleno minimized Cid’s plea bargain, approved by the STF.

“I want to clarify that Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid did not participate in meetings. He was the aide-de-camp of the President of the Republic. There is no such thing as an aide-de-camp sitting at a meeting of Force commanders and participating in the meeting. This is fantasy. The same thing is whether this plea bargain is awarded or not awarded.“, he said.

During the session, Heleno was also silent when asked whether the Armed Forces should interfere in Brazilian democracy. And he was silent about Bolsonaro’s alleged meeting with hacker Walter Delgatti Netto, known as “Vaza Jato”.

HELENO AT CPI

Heleno, aged 75, was a GSI minister during President Jair Bolsonaro’s government and served as one of the advisors to the then head of the Executive. According to him, it is “nonsense” to think that messages exchanged by Cid could influence and “drag a crowd of generals”.

In his testimony, Heleno also denied that there is “any sign of politicization of the GSI” and said “never” having discussed politics with his subordinates. “General Heleno’s ‘Bolsonarista DNA’ remained [no GSI] because I never discussed politics with my employees“, he said.

Upon arrival at the CPI, Heleno was applauded by members of the government opposition.