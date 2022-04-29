Hélène Hendriks does not want to give too much opinion about the much-discussed candle incident around her colleague Johan Derksen for the time being. She has to deal with serious threats and the police have advised her to keep ‘something’ aside, the presenter said at the beginning of the SBS6 talk show. HLF8 †

“Perhaps good to indicate in advance: I will not give too much of my opinion about this”, Hendriks said when the end of Today Inside. was discussed at the table. “That is actually at the behest of the police because there is a strong threat. They urgently advised me to keep a little aloof. Of course I have a reasonable link to VI†

According to Hendriks, it is not that she does not want to give her opinion. ,,I will really give it once and I will absolutely not be silenced, but I think I have to be sensible sometimes. So I'll leave that with you on this one," she told her guests.

The presenter, who has replaced Johnny de Mol in HLF8 since this week, accused of misconduct, also states that she is not the only one who receives threats. Hendriks did not mention any names. ,,And maybe I’m going too far now: Johan is a really good and nice colleague of mine and I will never lose a colleague. That’s not to say I approve of his slip. He has already said enough about that, but I want to make that known.”

Hendriks has been occasionally seen in the shows around VI† Also since Today Inside is on TV, she regularly sat down as a table lady.

Hendriks has been occasionally seen in the shows around VI† Also since Today Inside is on TV, she regularly sat down as a table lady.