Presenter and former hockey player Hélène Hendriks is also in the process of filing a report because of the fake porn videos of her that can be found online. She said this on Tuesday evening in talk show VI. This site reported on Tuesday that such videos of dozens of female celebrities are circulating online. Both creating and sharing deepfake porn is punishable.

