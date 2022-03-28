Home page politics

Of: Richard Strobl

Schlager star Helene Fischer gave her first concert after giving birth. In the process, she shot, in tears, at Russia’s ruler Vladimir Putin – because of the Ukraine war.

Grindelwald – The fans finally have them again: Helene Fischer gave her first concert on Sunday after the birth of her first child. This took place in front of almost 11,000 people in the Swiss ski resort of Grindelwald at the so-called “SnowpenAir” music festival. The singer also made a political statement – ​​on the ongoing Ukraine conflict.

Helene Fischer sends an emotional signal against Putin’s Ukraine war

With her stage design, the hit queen made a clear statement and positioned herself against the Russian invasion of Ukraine and had the stage illuminated in blue and yellow – the colors of Ukraine. She also wore a bow in the same colors. “I just want to send a sign of solidarity,” said Fischer to his fans on stage. Long applause followed – Helene Fischer is visibly moved and has tears in her eyes.

“It breaks my heart to see that,” said the native Russian then on stage. “Every day the images of families torn apart; of fathers, brothers, soldiers, husbands who must die. Of women who have to flee.”

Loud image she also got personal with a view to Vladimir Putin: “I absolutely despise what is going on. Especially this one person, I think you know who I’m talking about. This one man who has too much power. But if the whole world sticks together… I really hope it ends soon!”

She went on to say: “In my acute situation, it takes me even more. I’m incredibly emotional right now, built very close to the water. ”She didn’t say exactly what she meant by that – but obviously she alluded to what was always an issue recently: her private life.

Ukraine characters: Helene Fischer sings a Westernhagen song

After media reports about a pregnancy last fall, a new album and a few TV appearances, she disappeared from the scene for several months. On Sunday, a “Bild” reporter congratulated her – “to the baby”. Fischer’s response to the congratulations: “I’m not really fit yet. That takes time. Anyone who has just become a mom knows that.”

After a big tour in 2018, Fischer retired – first for a creative break, then because of the corona pandemic. First of all, she will continue to be rare: In Germany, for the time being, only one appearance is planned this year. On August 20, the singer wants to be on stage in front of around 150,000 fans at the Munich Exhibition Center. She has announced a tour for 2023.

Fischer was born in Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, in 1984, but came to Germany with her family when she was a small child. Many fans had therefore eagerly awaited whether and how she would comment on the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine. On Sunday, the 37-year-old now finds clear words: “I deeply despise what is going on and especially this one person. I think you know who I’m talking about. This one man who has too much power.”

Maybe the fans wanted to give something back after this beautiful day together and make a small contribution and donate or help, Fischer said to the applause of the audience. Then she sang Marius Müller-Westernhagen’s hit “Freiheit”.

