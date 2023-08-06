The historian Hélène Carrère d’Encausse, the first woman to hold the position of perpetual secretary of the French Academy, died this Saturday at the age of 94, as announced by her family.

Specialist in Tsarist Russia and the Soviet Union, Carrère d’Encausse, MEP for the French right during the 90s, awarded this year with the Princess of Asturias Award for Social Sciences, was one of the great references in the contemporary history of that country and came to the head of the Academy in 1999 to break the masculine tradition that had been maintained since the creation in 1635 of that institution, which he had entered in 1990. Among his most notorious actions are having fought inclusive language or having The Spanish-Peruvian writer Mario Vargas Llosa was incorporated into the institution, in a ceremony that took place last February.

Carrère was the author of reference books, such as L’Empire éclaté, from 1978 (The empire in pieces), in which he anticipated the fall of the Soviet Union 13 years in advance. One of the reproaches made against her was for having been complacent with Vladimir Putin’s Russia (the Russian president summoned her to the Kremlin after coming to power, in 2000, and chatted with her for two hours), until she rectified after the invasion from Ukraine. At the Academy, founded by Richelieu in the 17th century, he preferred to use the name “perpetual secretary” and not “secretary”, because he considered that the gender of a function should be invariable, whether it is held by a man or a woman. The same for judge or ambassador. She thought, in fact, that inclusive language would eventually disappear. “These are minority-driven fad effects,” she would say.

“I am particularly excited [el premio Princesa de Asturias] because I am especially sensitive to everything that is Spanish”, declared Carrère d’Encausse to EL PAÍS last May after hearing the news of the award. “Like Russian culture, Spanish culture is marked by an aspiration to transcendence, a deep spirituality. They are cultures that elevate. There is a spirit that blows in Spain and that is familiar to me. I see the affinities with the culture of Dostoevsky, Gogol, Chekhov. It is this propensity to rise above itself, it is not a basely materialistic country, and it is something we find in Russian literature as well.

Mother of the celebrated writer Emmanuel Carrère (who had won another Princess of Asturias Award, that of Literature in 2021), she was born in Paris in 1929 as Hélène Zourabichvili, the daughter of a wealthy family of Russian exiles of Georgian origin on her father’s side, so she was a studious Russophone and Russophile from the cradle. Some called her “the tsarina”, for ruling the Academy with an iron hand. An institution in which she occupied seat 14, which had previously been occupied by figures such as Pierre Corneille and Victor Hugo.

Members of the French Academy are called “immortals” even though, like everyone else, they also die. “It is that the immortals are not us!”, Carrère specified. “It’s the French language!” And the secretary is “perpetual”. Carrère d’Encausse clarified in 2021, in an interview with Marc Bassets, the meaning of his position: he is perpetual, he said, because “until his death he must exercise the function.” She did it to the end.

