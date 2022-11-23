Hi how are things. We greet you with affection.

Margot Ibarra Dow and Eduardo they were congratulated on their second marriage anniversary. They were congratulated by their parents, Margot Dow and Luis Ibarra.

Katya Echazarreta. The first Mexican woman who travels to space is a national pride. Just starred on the cover of the magazine Vogue Mexico of this October. Congratulations.

Botanical Garden of Culiacán. Another weekend invites you to carry out a beautiful activity totally free: to paint. The appointment is Sunday from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Do not miss.

Camilo and Eva Luna the streets of Madrid at an outdoor concert. They are the couple of the moment and parents of a beautiful baby.

Liliana and William Washington send us greetings from Budapestcapital of Hungary. The Chain Bridge connects the mountainous district of Buddha with the flat Pest.

Edna Lucia Echavarria. The wife of Jorge Ricardo Schiller Azcona received well-deserved recognition as president of the milk league, previously received the highest decoration bestowed by the rotary club, what is the Paul Harris Fellow International Medal.

Helencken Paredes Tarriba. On the occasion of her birthday, the beautiful Sinaloan woman received many congratulations from her generation friends who graduated from the Andes Institute, of their parents, Mitzie Tarriba and Sergio Paredes, and their brothers Max, Sergio and Mitzie Paredes Tarriba.

Emilia Ley Barajas. The precious baby is celebrating her third year of life. The proud parents of her are Isabel Barajas Gaxiola and Juan Ley Castro. Their families turned to love to surround her with details where the pink tone predominated.

Rosa Maria Pera Mongerot. The wife of Eucario Ortiz Castro celebrated her birthday accompanied by her tennis friends from San Jose Sports Clubfrom the city of guasavewho congratulated her and filled her with beautiful details. Congratulations.

Karla Barraza. The wife of john listher was celebrated on the occasion of his birthday. She received many phone congratulations from Blanca Carlota Gaxiola Colokuris, Claudia Edith Fernández Lizárraga, Gloria Emma Hassman, Tere Zazueta and Amyra Mudeci.

Camila Romero Miles. The beautiful girl is celebrating her third year of life. The proud parents of her, Andrea Miles Beltran and Enrique Romero Rico, and the grandparents, Margot Rico, Enrique Romero, Martha Beltran, and Roberto MilesThey congratulated her and showered her with gifts.

Jimena Romero Sanchez. The daughter of Jimena Sánchez Guerra and Juan Romero Esquerra celebrated his 19th birthday full of joy and boundless love from his family and sisters Bibiana and Fernanda Romero Sanchez.

We recommend you read:

Raúl Cristobal Carrillo Sánchez. The son of Monica Sanchez Chastellain and Raul Carrillo Guerrero, for his birthday, he had a nice celebration. we send you a hug.

Thanks for your attention. See you next column.