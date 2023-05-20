Given the premature suspension of the only debate prior to the regional elections and the impossibility of presenting its proposals, Más Región denounced these events this Saturday and presented allegations before the Electoral Board. In the letter, he requests that “the violation of the fundamental rights of the Más Región-Verdes-Equio candidacy due to the absence of its candidate, Helena Vidal».

The green coalition understands that the reparation must be made “taking into account the dimension of the dissemination of the debate (several private media, in addition to 7TV and Onda Regional and in prime time).” And among the options they propose is that the debate be continued from the point at which it was suspended or, the carrying out of “express interviews with the candidate of More Region that are equivalent to the repercussion that the planned participation in the debate would have obtained.”

In addition, the candidate, Helena Vidal, published a video in which she told how she was after what happened. «By court decision we had the right to be here for half of the debate and that is why we have experienced a very unpleasant situation when they have not allowed us to participate in it. We have experienced a very tough situation, I have had a very bad time and it is a situation that I would never make any colleague experience.

After what happened on election night, Marín wrote on his social networks that he did not refuse to share his time with Más Región. As he stated in a tweet, she “wanted the Equo representative to be there from the beginning to discuss with the rest and among themselves.”

Belarra and Iglesias, with Marín



The national leadership of Podemos also used the social network Twitter to close ranks around María Marín. The general secretary of Podemos, Ione Belarra, stated on her Twitter account that Marín “demonstrated once again how the title has been won.” In addition, she attacked the Radio and Television of the Region of Murcia: “She should not have arbitrarily excluded us. Her decision was appealed ».

Along the same lines, Pablo Iglesias, the former leader of the party and former vice president of the Government, justified that “disobedience is a democratic resource against injustice and against cheats.” Organizing the debate based on the order of the Electoral Board is, according to the founder of Podemos, “relying on supposed norms.” “Without brave people like you, nothing changes,” he praised María Marín.