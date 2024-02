Helena Rojo, famous artist on the Televisa network, died last Saturday, February 3, in the early hours of the morning, as reported by those close to the actress through social networks. Recently, it was confirmed that Rojo suffered from cancer, according to what was reported by people close to her. Known for her exceptional charisma and talent in acting, her legacy will live on in the memories of her fans.

