Helena Rojo left for eternity at the age of 79, while battling cancer, and her goodbye not only leaves a void in Mexico. The actress, considered one of the most talented and beautiful women in Mexican entertainment, is farewell with a mixture of gratitude and sadness for her legion of followers throughout Latin America. In Peruhe is remembered with special affection not only for his soap operas and Mexican films, but also for his unforgettable time in national cinema.

Under the direction of Armando Robles Godoy —one of the greatest filmmakers our country has ever had—, Helena Rojo starred in what is, until now, the only Peruvian film that has been nominated for the Golden Globes in the entire history of these important awards.

Who was Helena Rojo?

Helena Rojo, born on August 18, 1944 in Mexico City, began her career in entertainment as a model in the 1960s, but her growing interest in acting led her to debut in this field after training with renowned teachers such as Carlos Ancira and José Luis Ibáñez. Thanks to her natural talent and commitment, she quickly achieved fame, first in theater and then in film. Her big screen debut was in 'The Suicide Club' in 1970.

In 1973, Helena Rojo ventured into television with 'Stranger in His Town'. From then on, he continued to add to his brilliant filmography outstanding Mexican and international films, as well as soap operas with great impact in Mexico and Latin America, among them 'The Privilege of Loving', 'La Vengeance', 'Amor Real' and 'La Betrayal'.

Helena Rojo died after a tough fight against cancer. Photo: Helena Rojo/Facebook/E! Latin/Instagram

Helena Rojo and her famous Peruvian film that was nominated for the Golden Globes

Helena Rojo was barely 28 years old—and two years into her career in Mexican cinema—when she starred in 'Mirage'. Directed by Armando Robles Godoy and released in 1972, the film was nominated in the category of best foreign film at the 1973 Golden Globes. To date, it is the only Peruvian feature film that has competed in the awards given by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for excellence in cinematography.

What is 'Mirage', with Helena Rojo' about?

Set in Ica, 'Espejismo' revolves around a young man named Juan (Miguel Ángel Flores), who receives as an inheritance a ruined farm located on the edge of the desert. Determined to find the keys to the rise and fall of the place, he immerses himself in a process of exploration to reveal the mysteries, which will be told through the use of flashbacks.

In the film, which is also considered a portrait of the problems of the time and an analysis of how the past and tradition can influence the present, Helena Rojo played the character of Rina.

Against which films did 'Mirage', with Helena Rojo, compete at the Golden Globes?

Although it reached 1973 Golden Globes In the midst of great expectations, finally 'Espejismo', by Armando Robles Godoy with the Mexican actress Helena Rojo and Miguel Ángeles Flores, lost against two Swedish films by the same director that tied for best foreign film: 'The New Land' and 'The Emigrants' ', by Jan Troell.

Other films in competition were the Italian 'Roma', by Federico Fellini; the French 'The discreet charm of the bourgeoisie', by Luis Buñuel; and the also Swedish 'Screams and Whispers', by Irgman Bergman.

What did Helena Rojo die from?

Helena Rojo died on the morning of January 3. Although the cause of her death has not been confirmed, it is known that the first Mexican actress was battling liver cancer.