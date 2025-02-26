The Hair washing frequency It is still a theme controversial by the faced opinions. There are those who do not contemplate other than to wash their hair daily, when you get into the shower, who, on the contrary, chooses to space the washing at 3 or 4 days, making it coincide, even, with concrete events of your agenda. In addition, hair washing is surrounded by false myths, such as accelerate the fall Or that washing fatty hair makes more grease. To get out of doubt and know, finally, what is the most appropriate frequency to wash the hair, we turn to Helena RoderoPharmaceutical expert in capillary and facial care.

How many times a week you have to wash your hair?

Helena Rodero says that “you have to wash your hair Whenever it is needed, because avoiding washing can cause a problem. If you need to wash it every day, because it gets dirty, washed every day. It has been scientifically demonstrated that if you keep your hair without washing, because you want to lengthen the washing frequency, you negatively harm the hair cuticle. If you avoid washing your hair when it is dirty, the hair will be born less bright and less strongand this is scientifically demonstrated, by the oxidation that occurs by dirt, which directly influences how your hair comes out.

To the question of whether there is a minimum of times a week, the expert is sharp: «For me, minimum hair should be washed twice a week. Although The ideal is between three times and alternate days. And there is no problem in doing it every day, and even twice a day ».

It is necessary to wash your hair always after playing

One of the usual doubts among many people is what happens if you have washed your hair in the morning and during the day you go to the gym or practice some sport. Helena Rodero says that “you have to wash your hair whenever you have sweated. I always wash my hair after being in the gym, although it does not sweat. And of course you have to wash your hair always After practicing swimming or some aquatic sportbecause hair and scalp are dirty more and that dirt, as they are metals, such as copper or magnesium, it is more hardly eliminated ». The expert’s recommendation, if you wash your hair twice or daily, is even to use two types of shampoos. “If you have used a very cleaner shampoo in the morning, then you can use a softer product, because dirt is not the same.”

On the other hand, the frequency of washing also varies according to the season. In summer, when sweating more, hair gets more dirty, so you have to wash it more often. In addition, it is always necessary to wash it after a beach or pool day, to eliminate the remains of chlorine, sea salt or sand, because these are harmful to hair.

How to wash your hair correctly

Although hair washing is a daily gesture of personal hygiene, Helena Rodero tells us that “many times the problem is how we wash our hair, because what you have to rub is the scalp, and not the hair itself». Regarding the number of passes to be done with the shampoo, the expert explains that “one or two, depending on how dirty you have it. If you have washed your hair in the morning, and you wash it again then because you sweat, with a pass it is enough. If you have very fatty hair, you will have to wash it daily, and you will probably need two passes. The one that needs less passes is a dry scalp, that not a scalp with peeling, because it is more related to wash the hair little, than with dry scalp. The peeling It usually appears by the Malasesezia Globose fungus, which is related to dandruff and seborrheic dermatitis, which They usually appear when we wash the hair little. We think we get out of washing, we wash less and that worsens the problem ».

Choose the shampoo well

Now that you know that frequent hair washing is necessary and is not related to capillary fall, you should keep in mind that it is important to choose a good shampoo. The expert recommends alternating two shampoos, when hair washing is frequent, one more powerful and a softer one. «If you use a shampoo too powerful, and you often wash your hair, it may be that the scalp dry out or notes even drier hair. But If two types of shampoo alternate, one stronger and one softer, you can wash daily or even until twice a day, without altering the hair or scalp.

There is no ideal shampoo, you must choose one that adapts to the needs of your scalp. The recommendations of Helena Rodero are “Look at the INCIto know how it is formulated. If you use a shampoo with sulfates, you should look for water to carry water, a second position sulfate, and another 3-4 detergents, this will ensure that the shampoo cleanse well without irritating or excessively resecting. This is fundamental when we look for a cleaner shampoo. In the case of a frequent use or for more dry champion, or with a tendency to irritation, it must carry after water, such as detergent an isethionate ».

