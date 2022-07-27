Helena Iriarte Fuentes He attended the Petco Park Stadium in San Diego, California with his family for the San Diego Padres vs. New York Yankees game.

Lucamen Zaragoza de Zazueta He was happy one afternoon listening to José Alberto Inzunza Favela, better known as Joss Favela, the singer, songwriter and producer from Guamúchil.

Alejandra Lucia Martinez Fernandez He received his university degree in Communication Sciences from the Universidad Panamericana de Guadalajara.

Louis Xavier de la Rocha met his life friends from kindergarten through high school at Colegio Sinaloa. Congratulations.

Laura Armida Lizarraga Fitch. Carlos Rodríguez’s wife met at a very pleasant dinner with Giovanni Alfonso Millán, Ara Amarillas and Ernesto Inukai.

Annette Ayala and Alejandro Martos dined at Caesars restaurant in Tijuana, BCS, the iconic place that serves Wellington and its famous Caesar salad.

Nelly Chavez Cecena He visited with his family the Mazatlan observatory, located on the Vigía hill, built in 1873.

Maria Belinda Cuen Portugal. The daughter of Belinda Portugal and Héctor Melesio Cuen had her birthday and they celebrate her at Disneyland with her brothers.

Lorraine and Roberto Ibarra they welcomed their second son, Lorenzo, who experienced sunshine in the United States.

Killy Iturralde and Maria Eugenia Prieto they visited Santa Monica, California, with a pier that is home to an iconic park and art galleries.

The Amexme Businesswomen Association Culiacán Chapter is preparing for its next international congress, which will take place in Morocco in November.

Jennifer Romero enjoyed a splendid breakfast with her friends Marielos Silva, Carmen Limón, Vale Martín, Karla Chávez and Alejandra Alfaro.

The Monologue Festival It is taking place from July 22 to 28, organized by ISIC at the Pablo de Villavicencio theater. Do not miss.

Carmelite of Zaragoza enjoyed a meeting for her birthday in a beautiful orchard accompanied by her family.

Mia Milan Manos and Eduardo Ritz Demerutis are enjoying summer vacation with their three children in Tucson, Arizona.

Thanks for your attention. See you next column.