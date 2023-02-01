Actress Helena Bonham Carter spoke about the possible continuation of the series “The Crown”

Actress Helena Bonham Carter commented on the possible continuation of the series “The Crown”, pointing out that he does not need it. This is reported dead line.

Bonham Carter appeared in two seasons of The Crown, playing the role of Princess Margaret. As the Netflix drama gets closer to the present day, she says, it doesn’t need a sequel. “When The Crown started, it was a historical drama, and now it has collided with the events of the present,” said the actress.

She was also asked to comment on a book called Spare (“Spare”), which Prince Harry co-wrote with Pulitzer Prize winner John Mehringer, but the actress refused. “I really don’t want to contribute to all of this. This is complex and will be taken out of context. And I think enough attention has been paid to this, ”she said.

Earlier, Helena Bonham Carter admitted that she was in mourning because of the breakup with the director and the father of her children, Tim Burton.