In this year 2022, the names most chosen by parents for their newborn children in Brazil were Helena and Miguel. This is what pointed BabyCenter Brasil🇧🇷 O rankingwhich has been in existence for 14 years, was based on data referring to 294,000 babies born in 2022 and registered on the digital platform.

According to the classification, Miguel has been in the first position for 12 years, while Helena, for five. Among the boys, the list is completed in descending order by the names Arthur, Gael, Théo, Heitor, Ravi, Davi, Bernardo, Noah and Gabriel.

Among girls, Alice is the second most given name by parents, followed by Laura, Maria Alice, Sophia, Manuela, Maitê, Liz, Cecília and Isabella. One of the highlights highlighted by the classification is the growth of the name Rebeca, inspired by the gold medal won by gymnast Rebeca Andrade at the Tokyo Olympics. Rebeca rose 13 positions, moving to 33.

Another highlight is Maria Alice, who only this year began to appear in the top 100 names, already occupying the fourth position. This occurred, according to the listing, by influencer Virgínia Fonseca and singer Zé Felipe for the couple’s daughter.

O ranking pointed out that names that are successful in other countries have been growing in Brazil. Among them are Olivia (who is in first place in the United States and 35 in Brazil), Luna, Maya, Ayla, Levi, Noah and Anthony. Already the name Liam, more used in the United States, already appears in 84 in Brazil, being more popular than the name Bruno.

Another curiosity pointed out by BabyCenter Brasil has been the growth of the name Diana, which, for the first time, began to appear in the top 100. This is due to the series The Crown and for the 25th anniversary of the death of Princess Diana.