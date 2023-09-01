Helena or Mar de Verano is a cocktail with roots and history. This elaboration is inspired by the novel by Julián Ayesta that bears the same name. A work published in 1952 by the writer from Gijón and which is considered one of the most successful of the Spanish post-war narrative. For Borja Cortina, a prestigious Asturian bartender, this cocktail transports him directly to his childhood, to the endless summers of the beach, tortillas, eucalyptus trees and the aroma of poured cider from his native Asturias.

With a predominant base of Alquitara del Obispo -5 cl of cider brandy-, Helena acquires the distilled aroma of 100% natural cider. A fine alcohol that extracts the purest and most essential genuine apple aromas. This cider brandy has traditionally enjoyed great prestige as a product for great occasions, while in the peasant and traditional sphere it was used as an element of rural medicine, in multiple digestive and topical formulas. Therefore, it is a product with a deeply rooted artisan character.

See also The Pros arrive in the Solomon Islands on their round the world tour brandy of apple (Alquitara of the Bishop) brandy of apple (Alquitara of the Bishop) brandy of apple (Alquitara of the Bishop) brandy of apple (Alquitara of the Bishop)

Another great protagonist of this cocktail is undoubtedly the Fernet branca, a product that is somewhat more difficult to obtain for the general public, but it gives it a very characteristic bitter touch, thanks to its aroma of mint, with floral and even caramel notes. . Of Italian origin, specifically in the city of Milan, Fernet Branca is one of the most famous liqueurs in its category in the world.



Helena is a refreshing cocktail with fruity notes and a cider base that makes it unmistakable.



warsaw





It’s also tedious to get hold of Bitter Elemakule Tiki, which is used to impart flavors of cinnamon, allspice, and other spices to concoctions with just two drops. The rest of the ingredients, as in the rest of the cocktails presented here, can be found in any supermarket and the preparations are easy to prepare.

The most summery cocktails, with those pineapple or cider components, are more designed for light meals, as is the case with Helena. “It’s a soft drink that works really well with what anyone can have for an aperitif,” he says. Due to their refreshing factor, they do not have a specific time to take them, and they can be consumed at any time of the day. “On the other hand, other cocktails that have a more complex base and distilled by the presence of rum or whiskey can be taken after a copious meal,” he explains.

Serve all the ingredients in the shakerwith the exception of soda, with abundant ice and shake strongly. Strain and serve in beach hut glass. complete with soda schweppes and crushed icedecorate with straw. Serve all the ingredients in the shakerwith the exception of soda, with abundant ice and shake strongly. Strain and serve in beach hut glass. complete with soda schweppes and crushed icedecorate with straw. Serve all the ingredients in the shakerwith the exception of soda, with abundant ice and shake strongly. Strain and serve in beach hut glass. complete with soda schweppes and crushed icedecorate with straw. Serve all the ingredients in the shakerwith the exception of soda, with abundant ice and shake strongly. Strain and serve in beach hut glass. complete with soda schweppes and crushed icedecorate with straw.

Borja Cortina, who runs a business in Asturias, confesses that cocktails that contain cider, as is the case with Helena, are very successful in the Asturian province, “since people seek that differentiation and that belonging to the products of a land in question”.

other cocktails



In general, cocktails demand brut ciders -which are those that carry out double fermentation and that have less than fifteen grams of sugar per liter-, and ice, because they act in the cocktail as a merely sweet and sour component, and that contributes to the fact that both flavors are well balanced. “One of the keys to cocktails and at the same time the most difficult thing to find is the balance in a mix”, he comments.

Thus, Helena is a balanced, refreshing cocktail with fruity notes and a cider base that makes it unmistakable, wherever it is enjoyed.