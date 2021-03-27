“What a difficult period for the entertainment world, for all the artists, technicians, stagehands and for the women who have fought for this profession so stigmatized by economic insecurity.” This is how the official message of World Theater Day, which is held this Saturday, commissioned this year to the well-known British actress Helen Mirren (London, 75 years old). “The wonderful culture of theater will live on as long as we inhabit the Earth. The creative impulse of writers, designers, singers, actors, musicians and directors will never be strangled and in the very near future it will develop again with force and with a new way of seeing. the world. I’m anxious!”.

For the second consecutive year, the performing arts sector celebrates its biggest festival with the curtains lowered in the main capitals of the genre: Broadway, London, Paris, Berlin… all closed. In recent months, great figures on the international scene (Wajdi Mouawad, Milo Rau, Tiago Rodrigues, Guy Cassiers, among others) have demanded in different manifestos the reopening of theaters and in France the movement of occupation of theaters continues to grow to claim the back to activity under the motto The culture is safe the same that has worked so that in Spain the activity was allowed uninterruptedly since the summer, which has made this country the envy of Europe.

After the Odéon, the theater occupation movement spread throughout France

But the sector warns: the Spanish miracle is more the result of the need than of a policy of true support on the part of the Administrations, since the budget destined to help artists to support closures in other countries is unimaginable in Spain. That is, although the theaters are open, the economic hardship is equal or greater.

There are no official national data yet, but there are some partial statistics that offer clues. A survey conducted among 3,000 AISGE members (the society that manages the rights of performers) concludes that 97% of the country’s actors and dancers have seen the income they receive for artistic works reduced below the poverty line.

The data that the state federation of theater and dance companies (Faeteda) extracts from its Chivatos program, which collects and processes weekly data sent by two hundred venues, are also terrifying and can be extrapolated to the entire sector: in 2020, despite the fact that the activity began to resume in summer, collection decreased by 66% compared to the previous year, with a 62% decrease in the number of spectators and a 55% decrease in the number of performances.

Attendees at a function at the Liceu in Barcelona on December 14. Albert garcia

These are figures similar to those shown by the balance of the National Institute of Performing Arts and Music on its production units (the National Dramatic Center and the National Classical Theater Company, among them) and its own venues (the María Guerrero, Comedia or Zarzuela theaters): the collection was reduced by 7.5 million euros, from 11 , 7 in 2019 to 4.2 in 2020, which represents a drop of 64.25%.

“It is urgent”

With this panorama, professionals come to World Theater Day with a vindictive spirit, rather than celebration. Associations from all fields (artists, technicians, producers, distributors) launched on Tuesday in a virtual forum organized by Mercartes (the great national fair of the sector, postponed this year to November) a statement that includes its main demands. Among them, the unification of criteria in all the autonomous communities, lowering the VAT and regulation of the streaming. “It is urgent to start thinking about how to legislate it. It is a phenomenon that has grown a lot during the pandemic without the framework of labor relations being clear, as it is an activity halfway between theater and audiovisual. It is also necessary to limit its limits and the relationship with the spectators ”, warns the president of Faeteda, Jesús Cimarro, who also emphasizes the need to resume the development of the Statute of the Artist, interrupted by the pandemic.

The diversity of criteria throughout the country is another matter that worries professionals. Not only because it prevents the development of a common strategic plan to relaunch the activity, but also because it hinders the management of productions, hiring or tours, which has become hell due to the pandemic. Carlos Morán, president of Redesign (network of venues, circuits and festivals of public ownership), explains it like this: “In each autonomy there are different capacity, schedules and security measures. There are those that allow 75% and in others there have been times when the number of spectators was limited to 25 or 50 people. So it is very difficult to carry out a tour, the accounts do not come out. And many companies are going to be left by the way if this does not improve ”.

If we add to this the continuous unforeseen events that the sector faces on a daily basis, from cancellations due to contagion cases to changes in schedules and postponements, it is understood that some remain closed and that production is at half gas, with projects of low artistic risk in general . “In agricultural terms, let’s say this season’s harvest is short,” Cimarro acknowledges. Still, we think it’s worth being open. The public has thanked him by filling the rooms since we reopened and showing that culture is an essential asset that we must protect together ”.