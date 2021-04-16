The british Helen McCrory, who played Aunt Polly on the Netflix series, Peaky blinders, died at the age of 52, a victim of cancer. His character is truncated in the continuity of the story.

The actress, born in London in 1968, had an extensive and prestigious career in her country, with several awards to her credit, including the BAFTA, in 2007 for the film Streetlife.

In addition to playing Polly Gray, matriarch of the Shelby clan in the hit series set in the gangster world of the English city of Birmingham during the 1920s, she also became known for her roles in some of the films in the series. Harry Potter and in those of James Bond.

Peaky Blinders. There she played the role of Aunt Polly.

Owner of enormous ductility, she worked in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (in the first and second parts) playing Bellatrix’s sister and Draco’s mother, Narcissa Malfoy. Then she was summoned for a new film by the famous magician but, because at that time she became pregnant and had some complications, she was replaced by Helena Bonham Carter.

He also participated in the film Skyfall, from the saga of detective James Bond where he shared a cast with Daniel Craig, Judi Dench and Javier Bardem, in the role of a parliamentarian.

McCrory also played Cherie Blair, the wife of former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, in the film. The Queen, with Helen Mirren as Elizabeth II.

According to her husband Damian Lewis, Helen McCrory died of cancer. Photo EFE

Trained at the Drama Center London, the actress began her career in the theater, forming part of the cast where she performed works by Shakespeare and other classics. He also had an important participation in the series North Square. In 2011 it was directed by Martin Scorsese in the film Hugo, where he shared work with Jude Law, Ben Kingsley and Sacha Baron Cohen.

The actress was married to her British colleague, Damian Lewis (known for his performances in the series Band of brothers Y Homeland, among many other jobs) and was the mother of two children, Manon and Gulliver, along with Lewis.

The news of the actress’s death was confirmed by her own husband with whom she had a fourteen-year marriage. “I am devastated and must announce that after a heroic battle with cancer, the beautiful and powerful woman Helen McCrory has died in peace, at home, surrounded by a wave of love from her friends and family”, declared her husband on his social networks.

Deeply moved by his wife’s departure, Lewis added: “She died as she lived. No fear. God knows how much we love her and how lucky we were to have had her in our lives. She shone so much in everything. Go now, little one, towards the sky, in the air and thank you “.

Last year, in the midst of the crisis due to the pandemic in Great Britain, the couple decided to collaborate with the situation and began a solidarity campaign. In full success of Peaky blinders, with her character on the rise, it was McCrory herself who was in charge of taking the initiative.

It was not the first time that Helen participated in a solidarity movement. And with that action they managed to raise more than a million dollars destined to buy food and help with the needs of several intensive care rooms in hospitals in the United Kingdom.

WD