Her death, at the age of 52, has been known through her husband: “He passed away after a heroic battle against cancer.” Helen McCrory / Efe RC Friday 16 April 2021, 18:53



British actress Helen McCrory has passed away at the age of 52. This is how her husband Damian Lewis has announced on twitter. “It breaks my heart to announce that after a heroic battle against cancer, the beautiful and powerful woman Helen McCrory has died peacefully at home, surrounded by love from her friends and family,” he said.

McCrory, who participated in the Harry Potter saga and the Peaky Blinders series, was born on August 17, 1968 in London, United Kingdom. Among her prolific career is The Queen, where she played Cherie Blair, the wife of Prime Minister Tony Blair. The actress won a BAFTA award.