Helen McCrory, recognized for her leading roles in three films in the Harry Potter saga and the Peaky Blinders series, has died at the age of 52 due to the cancer that has plagued her for some time. Damian Lewis, the actress’s husband, confirmed her loss through an emotional message posted on his Twitter profile.

“Heartbroken I announce that after a heroic battle with cancer, the beautiful and powerful woman Helen McCrory has peacefully died at home surrounded by a wave of love from friends and family,” Lewis began.

“He died as he lived. Without fear. God, we love her and we know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives. It glowed so brilliantly. Go now, little one, on the air and thank you ”, concluded the leading actor of productions such as Billons and Homeland.

Helen McCrory Born in London on August 17, 1968, her acting work dazzled the UK and then the world, with successful roles as Cherie Blair, wife of Prime Minister Tony Blair on The Queen.

Helen McCrory was born in London on August 17, 1968, stood out as an actress thanks to her roles in Anna Karenina, The Queen, among other productions. Photo: Instagram

McCrory also played Narcissa Malfoy, Lucius Malfoy’s wife and Draco’s mother, in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 and Part 2.

During the last years, the English interpreter was also a fundamental piece in the series Peaky blinders, where she played the charismatic Aunt Polly, matriarch of the Irish mafia family for five seasons.

Famous, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.