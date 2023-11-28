Helen Ahner’s cultural history of the planetarium

Tdeep darkness surrounds us. Suddenly a loud ‘Oh’ goes through the room. The walls have disappeared and we are suddenly outside. Above us the starry sky shines like on a beautiful summer night. You completely forget where you are, and even though everyone expected you to see the starry sky, you are still completely surprised, completely overwhelmed by the sight that now presents itself. . .” Not only the reporter from the Austrian “Arbeiter-Zeitung”, whose enthusiastic report on the opening of the new Vienna planetarium appeared in May 1927, was enthralled. The whole of Vienna set out to see what the phenomenal star and planet show was all about. The Austrian one was only the second house – or more precisely, the second dome – of its kind in the world, after the world premiere of a planetarium had taken place in Berlin two years earlier. Numerous other European cities followed. A “planetarium euphoria”, as Helen Ahner writes in her history of planetariums, had broken out.

The “miracle of technology” that the subtitle refers to and which made the revolutionary perceptual experience possible was the so-called planetarium projector, which the Zeiss company had developed on behalf of the German Museum in Munich: This impressive machine made it possible to see the night sky as a to cast a lifelike 260-degree panorama onto the curved inner wall of a domed building. Using this impressive device, the astronomical lecture became a journey through space and time and impressed an audience that previously only knew telescopes or stereoscopes as instruments for observing the sky. Now the artificial night sky could be changed as needed. In time lapse, day turned into night and the celestial bodies were shown as they appeared from the other side of the earth. Last but not least, the positions and movements of stars and planets from the past thousands of years ago or from a distant future could be simulated.

Erotic interest under the guise of educational intentions

Ahner’s book presents the history and context of this spectacular production in a differentiated and detailed manner; Her study is also wonderfully easy to read for the interested layperson. Extracting the wonder of contemporary witnesses as a horizon of experience from historical sources, she develops questions and strategies to assign the planetarium as an exemplary phenomenon to the “miracle topos”. The mere fact that the planetarium was consistently spoken of in the media as a “miracle of technology” ensured an audience, aroused curiosity and created closeness.



Helen Ahner: “Planetariums”. Miracles of technology – techniques of miracles.

:



Image: Wallstein Verlag



The hit song “Darling, we’re going to the planetarium,” which a Viennese bandmaster came up with, pragmatically broke down the “rendez-vous with space” – according to another newspaper headline – to the fact th