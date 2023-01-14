Heleen’s voice, usually known for its low sound, was suddenly a few octaves higher on the sidelines of enthusiasm. ,,Yes, yes, yes, come on Suus! Watch her go!” Van Royen shouts out in a video that she herself shares on Twitter: Read below the tweet

At home in the Netherlands, Heleen’s grandson Spencer literally sympathized with his great niece. In front of the TV, the boy, the son of Heleen’s daughter Olivia, assumed the starting position and he also went around the room. It helped, because Schulting stayed ahead of all her competition and captured gold. Read below the tweet

Suzanne Schulting has a relationship with Sam, Heleen’s son. Although the skater has a good relationship with her mother-in-law, she obviously celebrated her success in the preliminary rounds of the European Championship with him yesterday. She crawled into Sam’s lap and kissed him in the stands.

Heleen had to do without a claim and kisses, as the photos showed. Online, Heleen was soon jokingly referred to as the ‘third wheel’, to which she responded wittily with ‘story of my life‘. See also Kazakhstan "new front" for Putin? Russian hardliner sees danger from ex-Soviet state

Top athlete Suzanne is obviously focused on the sport, but Heleen and Sam are having fun in the Polish city. Last night they went on a pub crawl and did karaoke. Suzanne and Sam have been together for about three quarters of a year. They met when Schulting was a guest at Inside todaywhere Van Royen works as an editor.

