INTERVIEWFriends for life. It really exists. And how. Heleen (92) from Rotterdam and Erny (92) from Ochten have been best friends for ninety years. School, war, falling in love, marriage, loss, their close bond remained. And it has been that way for so long. About jumping behind the soldiers, too sexy socks and loyalty. “It could easily be the last time we see each other.”