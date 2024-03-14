Governor says the Initiative is in honor of National Animal Day, celebrated this Thursday (14th March)

The governor of Pará, Helder Barbalho (MDB), took his dog to work this Thursday (14 March 2024), in celebration of National Animal Day. “Taking my friend Lebron to work with me”, said Helder who shared in his social media the experience alongside your partner at Palácio Lauro Sodré.

The dog accompanied Helder on his official commitments and ended up becoming an attraction at a meeting, being petted by the participants. The governor also showed his moments of interaction with pet. “It was great having you here with me today, my friend.”he said.

Watch (1min43s):