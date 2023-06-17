Governor said that having one more minister from Pará in the government will strengthen the state; Deputy is quoted for vacancy in Tourism

The Governor of Pará, Helder Barbalho (MDB), expressed support this Saturday (June 17, 2023) to deputy Celso Sabino (União Brasil-PA) for the congressman to assume the Ministry of Tourism. Gave the statement during an event in Belém (PA) alongside the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) and other members of the government, in addition to Sabino himself. “If Pará has one more minister, we won’t think it’s bad because it strengthens our state. Therefore, if this is your decision, Celso will represent all of us together with Minister Jader [Filho, das Cidades] so that Pará can be strengthened”, he declared. Helder will also promote lunch for Lula with the presence of Sabino this Saturday. The permanence of the current Minister of Tourism, Daniela Carneiro, on the Esplanada began to be questioned after she asked to leave União Brasil. The party runs 2 other ministries and started to claim Daniela’s vacancy.