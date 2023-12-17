Belém will host the UN Climate Conference in 2025; The objective is to achieve zero emissions in the State by the event

The governor of Pará, Helder Barbalho (MDB), said he wants the State to have carbon emission neutrality when it holds COP30. The capital of Pará, Belém, will host the 30th edition of the UN Climate Conference (United Nations). The event must be held from November 10th to 21st, 2025.

In an interview published this Sunday (Dec 17, 2023) in the newspaper The globethe governor defended the valorization of the forest and ways of using the soil in a way that allows “conciliation between environmental preservation and care for the population”.

The governor declared that, in his view, it is necessary “present economic solutions based on the valuation of the living forest”. But, he said he was not “sustainable preserve the forest and let the people die of hunger”.

According to Barbalho, Pará “presents a continuous decline” of deforestation. “The sum of efforts with the federal government, along with command and control actions, contributed to the 2023 result. We want to strengthen this work and continue investing in the bioeconomy”, he stated.

The governor said the forest fires “may have a criminal bias”, but this year, “the vegetation is extremely dry and temperatures are high”. The politician claimed to have doubled “the encouragement of the Fire Department to fight the fire”.

Asked about what his administration has done against land instability, Barbalho replied: “We have issued 17,000 definitive titles in the last 4 years and 11 months, using a technological structure that allows acceleration and construction with notary offices to have access to information, guaranteeing transparency and integrity to the process”.

Regarding mining in the region, the government declared that it was “fundamental” greater participation of supervisory bodies. According to him, “most cases” is under the responsibility of the federal government.

“It is crucial that Brazil can have traceability as a standard for all mining sales in the Amazon, bringing together information from the authorization for mining exploration to the issuance of an invoice or environmental license“, he said.