In a video published online, the governor of Pará appears riding a bicycle and playing with children in costume.

The governor of Pará, Helder Barbalho (MDB), dressed up as an Easter bunny this Sunday (March 31, 2024). In video published on his social media profiles, he appears riding a bicycle and posing for photos with family members wearing the costume.

In the post, the governor of Pará also promotes chocolate eggs made in Medicilândia (PA), one of the main cocoa-producing cities in Brazil. “To stay at home: Helder Filho, from Thor, and for Heva. The Easter egg is guaranteed here in Medicilândia“, says Barbalho in reference to his children, while showing off the sweets.

Watch (54s):

BEFORE, SANTA CLAUS COSTUME

At Christmas last year, the governor of Pará dressed up as Santa Claus.

In the video published on his social media profiles at the time, Helder Barbalho appears in a customized vehicle like a sled.

Watch (1min21s):