Bergamo, the accusations against the mother and the damaged coffin of little Alice

The story of the mother accused of killing her two newborn children “because they cried too much” continues to hold sway and new details emerge following the arrest of the woman, 27-year-old Monia Bortolotti from the province of Bergamo. The two infanticides occurred a year apart. The first, Alice, on 15 November 2021, when the little girl was only four months old, and the second child, Mattia, on 25 October 2022, when the baby was two months old. After their death, the woman spoke like this on social media: “My children were kept like jewels, they were perfect, they were the joy I had been looking for all my life”. It is evident that I made a mistake in everything.” In the 200 pages of the precautionary custody order signed by the investigating judge, the woman is described as lucid. And in those posts she was laying the groundwork for a defense. After Mattia’s first hospitalization – we read in La Stampa – the expert had ruled out that Monia Bortolotti was suffering from some mental pathology. The investigations by the Bergamo Carabinieri also confirm this.

But it was precisely because of the stress that the psychiatrist advised avoiding leaving her alone with the child. So her partner, Cristian, and the 27-year-old’s adoptive father with her partner took turns to always be by her side. It happened less than a week after Monia was discharged from the hospital and returned home. The only time she was alone with Mattia was 9 in the morning on October 25, 2022. That is, the day the little one died. According to the prosecution, he was held in a “lethal embrace” by his mother. The Bergamo prosecutor’s office had Alice’s body exhumed, which was located in the Pedrengo cemetery. Precisely to look for traces of suffocation in the other little girl too.

But previous damage to the coffin did not allow the body to be preserved. For this reason the subsequent examination had not returned any usable results. At that point the investigation continued through interrogations of doctors, relatives and friends of the woman. Always looking for clues to prove that the mother’s action was voluntary and not an accident.

