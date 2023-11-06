Bergamo, the accusations against the mother and the damaged coffin of little Alice

The story of mother accused of killing her two newborn children “Why they cried too much“, continues to hold forth and new details emerge later upon arrest of the woman, 27-year-old Monia Bortolotti from the province of Bergamo. The two infanticides occurred a year later. Her first, Alice, on 15 November 2021, when the little girl was only four months old, and her second child, Mattia, on 25 October 2022, when the baby was two months old. After their death, the woman spoke like this on social media: “My children were kept like jewels, they were perfect, they were the joy I had been looking for all my life”. It is evident that I did it all wrong in all”. In the 200 pages of the precautionary custody order signed by the investigating judge, the woman is described as lucid. And in those posts she was laying the foundations for a defence. After Mattia’s first hospitalization – we read in La Stampa – the expert had excluding that Monia Bortolotti was suffering from some mental pathology. The investigations by the Bergamo Carabinieri also confirm this.

But precisely because of the stress that the psychiatrist would have advised avoid leaving her alone with the child. So her partner, Cristian, and the 27-year-old’s adoptive father with her partner took turns to always be by her side. It happened not even a week after resigning from the hospital and Monia’s return home. The only time she was alone with Mattia was 9 in the morning on October 25, 2022. That is, the day the little one died. According to the prosecution since held in a “lethal embrace” from the mother. The Bergamo prosecutor’s office had Alice’s body exhumed, which was located in the Pedrengo cemetery. Just for look for traces of suffocation in the other little girl too.

But a previous damage to the coffin did not allow the preservation of the body. For this reason the subsequent examination had not returned any usable results. At that point the investigation continued through the interrogations of doctors, relatives and friends of the woman. Always looking for clues to prove that the mother’s action had been voluntary and not an accident.

