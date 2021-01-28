Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Dr. Abdullah Al-Mandoos, Director of the National Center of Meteorology and President of the Asian Meteorological Union said: The outputs of the recently concluded Fifth International Forum on Rainfall constitute an important knowledge base in this pivotal area, stressing that it will have a great impact in formulating future research and practical efforts aimed at To increase the amount of precipitation, and contribute to securing a sustainable water resource in various regions of the world that suffer from scarcity of water resources.

The Fifth International Forum on Rainfall was recently concluded under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and was organized by the National Center of Meteorology, through its Emirates Rainfall Sciences Research Program.

The forum, which was held on a hypothetical two-day period, discussed a number of influencing issues in the field of cloud seeding, during which 30 international experts and researchers spoke, and witnessed high-level participation by representatives of international bodies and local bodies, and attracted a number of specialists from around the world.

Dr. Abdullah Al-Mandoos said: “The forum’s work witnessed a great participation that reflected the important position it has become as a university platform for experts and researchers concerned with rainwater research and science from around the world, expressing his confidence that its outputs will form an important knowledge base in this pivotal field, and it will have a great impact in formulating Future research and practical efforts aimed at increasing the amount of precipitation, and contributing to securing a sustainable water resource in various regions of the world that suffer from scarcity of water resources.

For her part, Alia Al Mazrouei, Director of the Emirates Program for Research in Rainfall Sciences, said: “In its fifth edition, the International Forum on Rainfall has reflected the importance of international research cooperation and concerted efforts in order to find scientifically based solutions to the problem of water scarcity. Over the course of two days, ideas and studies will significantly contribute to enhancing the seeding process and the desired results, by employing new technologies such as artificial intelligence and others in this vital field that has proven its effectiveness as a major tributary of water resources. We, in the Emirates Rainfall Research Program, are looking forward to receiving new and innovative projects within the fourth program cycle that we announced their launch during the forum, and we hope that international scientific efforts aimed at ensuring the sustainability of water resources and their access to all the world’s population will continue and advance.

Participants in one of the Forum sessions (from the source)

Participants in the forum dealt with a number of important topics and studies in the field of cloud seeding, through presentations that were discussed during key sessions, and the titles of those presentations on the first day included “The Mechanism for the Delivery of Innovative Cloud Contamination Materials: Procedures and Challenges”, and “Comparing the Efficiency of Cloud Pollination Materials. Using a one-dimensional model, ”and“ employing high-performance analysis capabilities in computing and artificial intelligence for ‘Group 42’ to support the Emirates Seedling Program ”,“ Predicting mixed cloud response to pollination using hygroscopic materials ”, and“ Progress in the process of analyzing measurements Clouds and pollination independently using unmanned aerial vehicles, ”and“ smart systems in cloud seeding technology ”.

As for the titles of the second day’s presentations, they included “Exploring the possibilities of artificially forming clouds – Preliminary theoretical results and unique equipment needed to artificially initiate heat convection”, “Aerosols, clouds, precipitation and precipitation in the Gulf region – an overview of the research study in the Emirates”, and “Measuring Micro-physical properties of the aerosols at the cloud site during the formation of summer load clouds over the eastern United Arab Emirates, ”“ Electrical aspects of precipitation: latest results ”,“ Porous nanoparticles: their potential for pollinating cold clouds ”, and“ The multi-characteristic standardized model to simulate Applications of cloud seeding in the United Arab Emirates ”,“ Convection over the UAE and the implications of cloud pollination operations: observations and modeling ”, and“ The role of aerosols in the efficiency of cloud pollination – the main results of the project to improve cloud pollination processes in seeding strategies ”, And “Accurate physical atmospheric studies of cumulus clouds in the UAE and the possibility of enhancing precipitation”, and “Improving methods of evaluation of the effect of cloud pollination by linking observations and growth The numerical zh ».

The International Rainfall Forum is a global platform hosted by the Emirati capital, Abu Dhabi, and brings together under its umbrella an elite of local and international experts, researchers, scientists and stakeholders, to discuss and address the most pressing issues in the field of water sustainability.