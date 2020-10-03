Enrollments sharpen their fall to 13.5% in September despite the aid. Sara Viñas / EFE

Everything was going almost well until the middle of September, when infections and the fear of new confinements took over the news, stopping the traffic of customers to the dealerships. But apart from weighing down September sales (-13.5%), the second consecutive month of declines despite the Government’s incentive plans —Moves for electricity and Renove to rejuvenate the park—, the rebound in the pandemic announces a closure year with uncertainties.

In reality, hopes are now focused on the consequences of the entry into force in January of the WLTP approval protocol. The new process, much more demanding and realistic, will raise the official figures for consumption and CO₂ emissions by around 20%, and will make most of the models jump the stage by raising their prices by at least 5%. And the increase can help customers who plan to change cars in the coming months to advance their decision and do so before the end of the year.

Regarding sales, the figures for the last quarter may be somewhat distorted by the positions of stock. Thus, while some eastern manufacturers were able to resume their production earlier, many Europeans, and especially those with plants in Spain, have not regained their cruising pace until last month: “Spanish factories, such as Martorell, started producing later. due to the prolongation of the confinements and units have been missing in some model ”, points out Mikel Palomera, director of Seat Spain.

Among the brands, Volkswagen (VW) dominated again in the month and Seat continues to lead in the year, followed by its parent company, which strengthens the second position, distancing Peugeot. But the surprise is Toyota, which ends its sorpasso rising to fourth place, while Kia is sixth behind Renault, and Hyundai eighth just 25 units behind Citroën.

Apart from the stocks, the rise of these three oriental brands also reflects their competitive advantage in the electrification process, because they are the ones with the ranges that are best adapted to battery technology. And it represents at the same time a serious wake-up call to many European manufacturers, which are behind in the change and may be penalized in the distribution of roles that the transition is already causing. But apart from this detail and the great influence that the different product cycles of each brand always have on sales, the main victims of this advance are Nissan, Ford and Opel, which move to positions from thirteen to fifteen.

Among the premiums, Mercedes beats Audi by just 800 units, but both surprise by concentrating more than 20% of their sales in the rental channel, the least profitable and transparent. And it is not a good sign.

KEYS

More electric. Electrification is still low, but at least it is growing at high rates despite the asymmetry in the implementation of the Moves Plan for aid: while they have already been exhausted in the Community of Madrid, they are not yet operational in several autonomous communities. In September, 2,045 100% electric passenger cars (+ 157%) and 1,969 plug-in hybrids or PHEVs (+ 269%) were registered in Spain. But in the accumulated of the year they add up to 21,170, and barely account for 2.68% of the market. Madrid accounts for 45.7% of 2020 sales with 10,321 units, followed by Catalonia with 14.8% and 3,350. And the Renault Zoe is the leader with 1,548 registrations.

The Lion, the best seller. The Seat compact remains the best-selling car in the month and in the year, and also in the company channel. The Dacia Sandero remains unbeatable in sales to individuals, both in September and 2020, and the Fiat 500 prevails among renters.

Kia dominates in private. The Korean brand leads sales to private customers, the most representative channel and difficult to manipulate with operations such as self-registration, ‘zero kilometers’ … Kia delivered 3,668 passenger cars in September, followed by Hyundai with 3,000. And it is the leader in the year with 26,689, ahead of Seat, with 26,392 and Toyota, with 24,175.