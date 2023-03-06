SC Cambuur has regained contact with the safe places after the first victory since January 26. The unchained team of Sjors Ultee defeated mid-engine Go Ahead Eagles 4-1 and now has only four points less than the safe number fifteen Excelsior.

Despite the big victory, Cambuur remained at the bottom of the league in the Eredivisie, but has been completely brought back to life. The Leeuwarders were unable to win the last five matches. However, against Go Ahead Eagles, the number eighteen of the premier league hit hard. Michael Breij, Mimoun Mahi, Bjørn Johnsen and Navarone foor were accurate on behalf of the Ultee team.

The Frisians booked their fourth victory of the season and now have sixteen points, only two less than number sixteen FC Emmen. Over the next two weeks, Cambuur will visit PSV and struggling competitor Excelsior. Go Ahead Eagles, where Mats Deijl made it 1-1 with a nice long shot, remained in twelfth place. See also Internet: the last trench to preserve the cultural heritage of a small Inuit community

No away fans

Due to a decision by mayor Sybrand Buma van Leeuwarden, no away supporters were welcome at the match between SC Cambuur and Go Ahead Eagles. Banning away supporters is not a solution. Stop criminalization’, read a banner from the supporters association of Go Ahead Eagles.

The banner. © Pro Shots / Erik Pasman



goal alert

Don’t miss a goal: install Goal Alert for free and receive a notification and a video of every goal scored by your selected club within five minutes during matches. Also follow all the (international) football of today in our live football center.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Program premier league





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content. See also Peru: Castillo decrees surprising curfew in response to truckers' strike

Premier league standings





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Statistics Premier League





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.