Heka’s rent increases | “It feels terrible,” admits Heka CEO Jaana Närö about the exceptionally large rent increases

Heka will necessarily aim for noticeable rent increases in the future by reducing borrowing and renovations.

Expression on the coffee table in the conference room is serious.

CEO of Hekka, Helsinki City Apartments Jaana Närö has piloted the largest rent increases throughout the company’s history.

Rents in apartments owned by Heka will rise by an average of 12 percent next year, but in some properties the increases will be significantly higher, almost 60 percent at most.

Närö says he recognizes the residents’ pain and understands their difficult situation. Many of the residents are on low incomes, who are genuinely worried about how they will cope with extraordinary rent increases in their everyday life.

“It feels horrible,” says Närö in Heka’s office on Alppiharju’s Viipurinkatu.

Heka the financial situation is difficult. Finland’s largest landlord owes more than three billion, or about 4,500 euros for each of the more than 664,000 residents of Helsinki.

A company operating on the cost principle charges rent for its apartments only enough to cover its expenses.

Heka finances his new destination entirely with loan money. The company pays 80–95 percent of the renovations with loans and the remaining 20 percent with rental income.

Making rent increases has been unfortunate and unpleasant, says Näro, but according to him, there has been no other option.

“We can’t help it. We don’t get money from anywhere else. The operation must be financed with a loan.”

Perceptible despite the increases, Närö still considers Heka’s rents reasonable.

He points out many times that there won’t be cheaper rents in Helsinki even next year.

Heka’s average rent this year is 12.60 euros per square meter per month, which is about 43 percent lower than in privately funded apartments in Helsinki. Next year, the average rent will rise to 14.11 euros.

“There is a huge difference. I think it’s reasonably priced.”

Heka increases rents the most in houses that have been renovated. CEO Jaana Närö considers it fair that the condition of the apartment affects the rent.

About rent increases In Närö’s opinion, Heka cannot be blamed and no mistakes have been made about him in the company.

He justifies his view by the fact that Heka has implemented the housing policy of its owner, i.e. the city of Helsinki. There is a constant shortage of affordable apartments in Helsinki, and there are long queues for Heka’s destinations, for example.

Heka has built approximately 750 apartments per year.

How do you feel about your own responsibility for rent increases?

“Of course, as CEO, I am responsible for the entire company and its operations, but I have not been able to influence the amount of the loan. Or I could have influenced in such a way that no new production or repairs are made. Borrowings are not decisions made by me but by Heka’s board. Of course I have presented them.”

According to Närö, the situation is also made challenging by the fact that the residents would like renovations to the apartments, but this should not be reflected in the rents.

How does Heka plan to save herself from the financial crisis?

Närö says that it is inevitable to reduce borrowing and examine the necessity of renovations even more critically.

“So we are still prioritizing. We’ve already had to move a lot of comfort repairs and updates, if the kitchen is a little run-down or the bathrooms are old-fashioned. We try to avoid not fixing prematurely.”

However, affordable apartments still need to be built. The pressure on affordable rental housing only threatens to increase, as the city is ending the production of low-income housing and government housing right-of-occupancy housing.

“I don’t know what’s going on here.”

According to Närö, Heka will at least try to avoid exceptionally large rent increases like next year in the coming years.

It does, however, require that the forecasts for the development of interest rates, inflation and gross domestic product, for example, hold their itch.