Thursday, August 17, 2023
Heka’s rent increases | Helsinki’s politicians want to help Heka’s residents, but there is no way

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 16, 2023
in World Europe
The significant rent increases planned for the city’s rental apartments worried politicians. Based on the speeches, it is easier to find culprits than solutions for Heka’s situation.

City council the fall season started with a question session, the first question of which dealt with the future rent increases of the Helsinki city apartments (Heka). According to the current plans, the increases that will take effect at the turn of the year are an average of 12 percent.

Sdp’s Elisa Gebhardt had left a question for question time about how the city can support “city dwellers suffering from Heka’s excessive rent increases”.

The question was addressed to the mayor Juhana Vartiainen (cook).

Vartiainen opened Heka’s financial situation and the situation that led to the increases to the councillors. According to the mayor, there would be no need for such increases if Heka had acted differently in the past.

“During the long period of low inflation, Heka did not adequately prepare for rising interest rates and costs,” Vartiainen stated.

Heka operates on the cost principle. It means that no more rent can be charged than is required to cover housing-related expenses and financial expenses. Vartiainen stated that the increases follow this principle.

“Formally, the increases in assessments are not unreasonable, but understandably they can feel that way to the residents in this situation,” Vartiainen said.

Vartiainen reminded that Heka’s tenants are not in a unique position, but the increase in costs affects the living conditions of all Helsinki residents.

For example, the coalition Arja Karhuvaara suggested that the city should consider reducing the rents for all land renters in order to ease the financial situation of the city dwellers.

Heka Chairman of the Board Juha Hakola (kok) said that the current government is actively investigating the situation. As one measure that has already been implemented, he mentioned informing the residents about future increases at an early stage.

“The rent increase affects some more than others. Heka has 54,000 apartments and almost 100,000 residents in them, so there are certainly people who are in very different situations,” said Hakola.

Vartiainen had no concrete means to ease the tenants’ situation. According to the mayor, the situation is being considered by the city management.

In the speeches, actions were hoped for, especially from the state: Several councilors called for national help, for example in the form of better interest subsidies.

