Heka’s rent increases | Heka’s board meets in the morning, residents organize a demonstration

Rent increases of about 12 percent are coming to the residents of the city’s rental housing company.

Helsinki the board of the city apartments (Heka) will meet on Wednesday morning to decide on rent increases.

The increases are exceptionally large. According to HS data, the average rent next year will be 12 percent higher than in 2023.

Heka warned about significant increases already in the spring. The upward pressure has been caused by the rise in interest rates and the increase in the price level of both energy and the general price level.

Heka has 54,000 apartments and nearly 100,000 residents live in them.

Rent increases vary from destination to destination. of HS according to the data, the rent increase exceeds the 15 percent limit in six destinations. The most common rent increase next year is 11–12 percent. There are 130 such objects out of Heka’s 496 objects.

The biggest increases are coming to those locations where renovations have been made. Heka works on the cost principle. It means that no more rent can be charged than is required to cover housing-related expenses and financial expenses.