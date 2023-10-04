Wednesday, October 4, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Heka’s rent increases | Heka’s board meets in the morning, residents organize a demonstration

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 3, 2023
in World Europe
0
Heka’s rent increases | Heka’s board meets in the morning, residents organize a demonstration

City|Heka’s rent increases

Rent increases of about 12 percent are coming to the residents of the city’s rental housing company.

Helsinki the board of the city apartments (Heka) will meet on Wednesday morning to decide on rent increases.

The increases are exceptionally large. According to HS data, the average rent next year will be 12 percent higher than in 2023.

Heka warned about significant increases already in the spring. The upward pressure has been caused by the rise in interest rates and the increase in the price level of both energy and the general price level.

Heka has 54,000 apartments and nearly 100,000 residents live in them.

Rent increases vary from destination to destination. of HS according to the data, the rent increase exceeds the 15 percent limit in six destinations. The most common rent increase next year is 11–12 percent. There are 130 such objects out of Heka’s 496 objects.

See also  Survey | Is your money not enough even though you are working? Answer HS's survey

The biggest increases are coming to those locations where renovations have been made. Heka works on the cost principle. It means that no more rent can be charged than is required to cover housing-related expenses and financial expenses.

#Hekas #rent #increases #Hekas #board #meets #morning #residents #organize #demonstration

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Karol G in Venezuela 2024: when will it be and what is the price of tickets for his concert?

Karol G in Venezuela 2024: when will it be and what is the price of tickets for his concert?

Recommended

No Result
View All Result