Heka’s rent increases | A health nurse from Helsinki fears that the salary will soon not be enough to live in Helsinki

A nurse’s salary will soon not be enough to live in Helsinki, says a nurse from Helsinki.

Helsinki the salary paid by the city may no longer be enough to live in a rental apartment in the city if the estimated rent increases come true.

Tiina, 36, lives in a rented apartment in the city of Helsinki and works as a health nurse in the city of Helsinki. HS does not publish Tiina’s last name for reasons related to her work and the protection of her private life.

Tiina lives alone with her child in a terraced house in Suutarila. The rent is currently 1,161 euros per month. The house was built in 2013.

Those of HS According to Heka’s plans An average increase of 8.9 percent is proposed for Suutarila apartments. If this happens, Tiina’s rent would rise to around 1,264 euros, i.e. more than a hundred per month.

Tiina works 80 percent of the working time and Tiena earns around 1,800 euros per month. In addition, he receives a housing allowance of around 300 euros per month.

“After the spring, there was a small salary increase, but after taxes it won’t show at all,” he says.

HS has seen Tiia’s payslips. After May, his gross salary was increased by a good 65 euros, but the net salary was only 47 euros higher, while the tax rate remained the same.

The city of Helsinki raised its salaries in June so that every full-time city employee earns at least 2,000 euros per month. Tiina’s net salary would be exactly the same if she worked full-time.

Even then, the economy would be tight.

“If the rent goes up, but the salary doesn’t, it’s impossible to live in Helsinki. If the government still cuts housing allowances, it will be the end of the line,” says Tiina.

From Hämeenlinna Tiina, who is from Helsinki, has lived in Helsinki for over ten years. He moved to his current home in 2021. Now it seems that he cannot afford to stay in Helsinki soon.

“I couldn’t think of any other solution than moving. At some point, all of us nurses will probably move out of Helsinki. I was thinking about changing fields, as was my colleague. There are already quite a few of us at work.”

Even within Heka, changing the apartment does not seem like a valid option, because rents are planned to be increased in all Heka locations.

The estimated elevation of the Suutarila area is at the lowest end. The average planned rent increase is 12 percent. The average square rent of Heka’s apartments should rise from 12.60 euros to 14.11 euros. It’s about planned increases, not final decisions.

In May in its published announcement Heka said that the residents will hear the final amount of rent increases in October. The increases would take effect at the turn of the year.