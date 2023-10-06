Heka’s Raises | The expert evaluates Heka’s “miserable” apartment: “I understand the pain”

Anne Viita from Vuokralaiset ry reminds that the landlord must repair the apartment to make it healthy and safe, but otherwise repairs are a complicated matter in the current economic situation.

Helsinki The rent increases in the city’s apartments (Heka) are bringing their rents closer and closer to market-priced rental apartments, estimates the executive director of Vuokralaiset ry Anne Viita.

Heka’s rent increases next year will raise the average rent in Heka’s apartments to 14.11 euros per square meter. There is still a difference with free market housing, but the difference is narrowing.

Until now, despite the rise in interest rates, landlords operating in the free market have raised rents at a slower pace than public operators like Heka.

At the request of HS, Viita reviewed some of the Heka rental apartments discussed in previous stories and several other Heka rental apartments, whose rents are being increased considerably, but which are also in poor condition in one way or another.

Is it so this is reasonable? Is it possible to ask for what you want from an ill-conditioned mutt?

According to Viida, if we are talking about money, the question is complicated.

“I understand people’s pain. The cost of living is increasing, the price of housing is increasing, yes, it will be difficult for many”, says Viita. On the other hand, for an operator like Heka, the need for repairs and the need to increase rents are closely related.

Instead, it is clear that it is the landlord’s duty to ensure that the apartment is healthy and safe for the resident.

Cape thinks about the request, for example In the case of HS the situation of “Laura” who appeared.

Laura lives in Maunula in Heka’s 51-square-meter two-room apartment with her child and currently pays rent over 600 euros per month. If the future rent increase settles at an average of twelve percent, Laura’s rent will increase by around 70 euros next year.

Torn wallpaper in Laura’s apartment.

In the interview, Laura also says, for example, that the apartment is sometimes cold, only 17 degrees. The apartment is in poor condition in many ways.

Cape says that, for example, a temperature below eighteen degrees is such a thing that the landlord must intervene in the situation.

There are also things about which reporting to the landlord as soon as possible is in the tenant’s interest, and it is wise for the landlord to fix the matter quickly. For example, a household appliance that drains water is suitable, the water of which can end up in the structures of the apartment.

On the other hand, for example, wallpaper that is in grossly bad condition is something that the landlord is under no obligation to fix to make it more beautiful.

“There are things that affect health and safety that need to be taken care of. And things that can be negotiated”, Viita describes.

Cracks in the walls of Laura’s home See also Starbucks may close its restrooms to the public again

Heka it is not intended to make a profit by renting, but it must cover the costs with rent. This applies to everyday things such as heating or waste management, but also, for example, extensive renovations.

The completed renovation will not only affect the rents of those who live in the renovated house, but all the residents of Heka.

In the current situation, it would be tempting to postpone major renovations, but in some locations it can already endanger healthy and safe living, says Viita.

The reasonableness of the rent must be assessed from this angle as well – but also in relation to the rental market in general.

“Yes, there has clearly been such a movement here that we are closer to market rents,” says Viita.

With this calculator, you can compare the average rents of Heka’s rental apartments and self-financed rental apartments. Future rent increases are not taken into account in the calculator.