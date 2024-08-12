Monday, August 12, 2024
Heka’s Raises | Information from HS: Apartments in the city of Helsinki are standing empty for no reason

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 12, 2024
in World Europe
Heka's Raises | Information from HS: Apartments in the city of Helsinki are standing empty for no reason
Heka has justified the rent increases with the rise in interest rates, but there are considerable losses of income from empty apartments.

The customer service point of Helsingin kaupuni asunnot Oy, or Heka, in Vallila. Picture: Emmi Korhonen / Magazine photo

Marja Salomaa HS

| Updated

Is it this is the reason for rent increases in Helsinki apartments? Heka’s finances were revealed to have lost millions of euros in documents obtained by HS.

Finland’s largest landlord lost 24.6 million euros in income last year alone, because apartments were empty for long periods of time.

