Heka’s Raises | Information from HS: Apartments in the city of Helsinki are standing empty for no reason

Heka’s raises|Heka has justified the rent increases with the rise in interest rates, but there are considerable losses of income from empty apartments.
Marja Salomaa HS
| Updated
Is it this is the reason for rent increases in Helsinki apartments? Heka’s finances were revealed to have lost millions of euros in documents obtained by HS.
Finland’s largest landlord lost 24.6 million euros in income last year alone, because apartments were empty for long periods of time.
