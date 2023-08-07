Heka | These are the “affordable” rental apartments in Helsinki: The most valuable apartments are below market prices

Helsinki the prices of rental apartments in the city are in some places already very close to the rent level of the free market.

The goal of Heka, i.e. the apartments of the city of Helsinki, is to offer “reasonably priced and high-quality” rental housing. The company is non-profit and Helsinki’s largest landlord. Most of its apartments have rents that are cheaper than market prices.

On the free market, the average price per square meter of apartments is a good 20 euros, while the average at Hekka is the CEO Jaana Närön including just under 13 euros per square meter.

However, the rents of Heka’s apartments can vary significantly depending on the area and the age of the house.

However, for some apartments, the price accumulates even as much as the market average.

Heka the average square footage rents of the most expensive properties are already below the average rents of the free market in the same zip code area. Such are, for example, objects located in the postal code areas of Paloheinä, Tapanila, Itä-Pakila, Puistola, Oulunkylä-Patola, Siltamäki and Koskela.

For example, in the house being built this year at Smoltinkaari 6 in Tapanila, the average rent is 16 euros per square meter. According to the current information, the house rents would be 700-800 euros for a 44.5-49 square meter duplex and 500 euros per month for smaller studios.

In the same zip code area, on the free market, an average of 15.8 euros per square meter is paid, according to the statistics of the Housing Finance and Development Center (Ara). For example, a semi-detached townhouse of around 60 square meters built in 1990 could be rented in the area for 918 euros per month, according to the Oikotie Asunnot online service.

Newer apartments are therefore significantly more expensive on the free market. For example, a house built in 2009 offers two-bedroom apartments for rent at a price of around 20 euros per square meter.

A comparison the most expensive object in relation to the general price level of the area can be found in Koskela. The price per square meter of Koskelantie 66, which is currently being built there, is 18 euros. Rents for the largest apartments in the area already rise to 1,800 euros per square meter.

On the free market, rent for apartments in Koskela is currently 19.8 euros per square meter on average, according to Ara’s statistics.

The price for Heka’s 44-square-meter studio apartment in Koskelantie would therefore be around 800 euros per month. The Oikotie Asunnot online service shows that a 43-square-meter studio apartment a couple of hundred meters away can be obtained for 934 euros through the free rental market.

However, there are much more affordable Heka apartments in the area. At its most affordable, a 39-square-meter studio apartment in Koskela can be had for 450 euros.

HS told about the prices of rental apartments in the new Koskelantie earlier in the summer.

The statistics of Ara’s freely financed rental apartments are compiled from the rental data of those who received Kela’s general housing allowance. So it may be that Ara’s statistics estimate the rents of those with free financing a little lower, because those receiving housing allowance may not apply for the most expensive free-financing apartments in the area.

The statistics still give a good overview of the level of rents. For example, in the Oikotie Asunnot online service, the average rent for apartments in Koskela is 19.5 euros per square meter.

It is very close to Ara’s statistics, according to which the average free market rent in Koskela is 19.8 euros per square meter.

I’m asking according to Heka’s CEO Jaana Närö, the rent level is explained by the fact that the rent in the houses that will be completed at the end of the year has already been tried to prepare for Heka’s rent increases. The apartments already have a higher rent, so that the new residents do not face large rent increases right away in January.

The same solution has also been made for one of Kalasatama’s sites, which will be completed at the end of the year. For example, in the house being built on Fortunankatu in Kaljaasi, the prices for units of a good 35 square meters start at 700 euros.

Also, for example, there are apartments in Kalasatama with a square meter rent of more than 17 euros per month, and the monthly rent of the largest apartments is 1,700 euros.

According to Närö, it is good for Heka to have different levels of apartments on offer. If there is a difference in location and level of equipment, there can also be a difference in the prices per square meter, Närö says.

“The average rent is 12.60 euros per square meter, so there are an awful lot of houses where the rent is really low.”

The rent is influenced by, among other things, the location of the property, services, transport connections, level of equipment and year of construction or renovation, says Närö. They accumulate points for the apartment.

“In some of our areas, which otherwise have low average rents, new properties are being built for which points are accumulated. The rent there may approach market rents.”

Heka however, rent increases are coming. The price level of the most expensive properties can give an indication of what kind of rent level can rise in some places.

The company plans to raise its rents by an average of 10 percent at the turn of the year. There is no upper limit for increases.

Future rent increases will also be determined proportionally and regionally according to the points of the apartments, in the same way as in previous years, Närö says.

Närö can’t yet say which price category apartments will be hit the hardest by the rent increases. However, he does not deny that the rents of Heka’s most expensive apartments could also rise closer to the market level.

With HS’s search engine, you can compare the square footage prices of Heka’s rental apartments with market prices in different areas.