Heka | Single parent Tiina Hietanen was upset: The rent may increase by more than one hundred euros per month

Heka plans to raise its rents by an average of 12 percent at the beginning of next year. For Tiina Hietane, it means a rent increase of over one hundred euros every month.

Helsinki Tiina Hietanen says he is upset.

He is one of those who are affected by the rent increases planned by Helsinki City Apartments (Heka). At the turn of the year, Heka plans to increase its rents, probably on average 12 percent.

Hietanen is the sole parent of her 2-year-old child. They live together in Heka Kalasatama.

Hietanen, who works in the media industry, works with fixed-term employment contracts. Therefore, income may drop a lot between contracts if there are periods of unemployment in between.

“There is this wild rise. Yes, you need to look at euros a little more closely. And yes, this affects what kind of jobs you apply for.”

According to Hietanen, the increase seems outrageous, especially because the Kalasatama area has the newest Heka houses. Therefore, the maintenance costs of the house would not be much.

Kalasatama The average rent per square meter of Heka apartments has been 14.25 euros this year, but next year according to preliminary plans it would rise to 16.10 euros.

If Heka’s plans come true, the rent for Hietanen’s apartment would increase by around 115 euros per month.

“That’s already a huge amount per year. Yes, here you have to think about where to get it,” Hietanen reflects.

If the increases come true, Hietanen plans to cut back on, for example, going to the movies and eating out with friends.

According to Hietanen, his situation is still reasonable, because he can generally afford to cut expenses. There are also many low-income people living in Heka, for whom the purse strings have already been tightened to the limit.

“Mostly what makes me angry is for the people who have lower incomes. For some, it can go so far that you have to think about whether to buy bread from a store or bake it yourself,” says Hietanen.

Future worries Hieta. Her child is only small and two is enough at this stage, but later the situation will be different.

Hietanen describes as absurd the idea that one could not afford to live in a rental apartment in the city.

If the rent increases are as large in the coming years as well, you may have to move to a more affordable Heka location further from the center, for example.

“We now live opposite the kindergarten and close to my work. In a one-parent family, that means a lot,” Hietanen reflects.

Heka managing director Jaana Närö has told, that the rent increases will cover next year’s estimated expenses. These include, for example, heating costs, land rents, repairs and interest costs.

Since Heka has slightly more than 92,000 tenants, the planned rent increases will affect approximately 14 percent of Helsinki residents.

Heka’s mission is to offer affordable and high-quality housing to the people of Helsinki, and at the same time to offer a cheaper alternative to housing than the free market.

In Tiina Hietanen’s opinion, Heka is failing miserably in her mission.

“This is not a terribly sustainable way of doing things. That’s why it irritates and infuriates. This is an incomprehensible situation.”