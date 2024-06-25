Heka | Now the people who have waited a long time for the apartments that Heka is leaving empty are speaking

Heka|HS collected experiences from Heka. Gray hair has been caused by changing apartments, customer service, tight moving schedules and vacant apartments.

Heka’s vacant apartments surprise those who have been waiting years for apartments to become available.

Salla Rajala HS

2:00 am

“I feel it, that the head will explode. The rent increases were the icing on the cake.”

Retired Ulla Pesola is fed up with the operation of the rental housing company of the city of Helsinki (Heka) and is considering moving out. He is the chairman of the Hekalla residents’ committee and a representative of the regional committee.