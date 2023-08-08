Heka | Is this the cheapest apartment in Helsinki? The house has a sauna and laundry and balconies

The cheapest rental apartments in the city of Helsinki can be found in Eastern Helsinki.

Helsinki the most affordable rental property of the city’s apartments, i.e. Heka, can be found in Myllypuro. The smallest rental apartments in this building are probably the cheapest apartments in Helsinki.

There is an apartment building at Alakiventie 8, whose average price per square meter is 10.03 euros per month. This is half of the average price per square meter of a rental apartment in Helsinki on the free market.

On average, in Helsinki, you have to pay 20.70 euros per square meter for a rental apartment on the free market, according to Statistics Finland’s statistics from 2023.

Heka’s rent level is slightly below 13 euros per square meter on average. There are regional fluctuations in rents.

The mission of the City of Helsinki apartments is to offer “affordable and high-quality” housing to the people of Helsinki.

Red brick the apartment building in Alakiventie was built in 1977. The equipment includes an elevator, laundry and sauna, and some of the apartments have glazed balconies.

The house has studios and two-room apartments. According to Heka’s website, the studios are 32–34.5 square meters in size and their rent is around 300–350 euros per month. The duplexes are 60.5 square meters and their rent is around 600 euros per month.

The announced price estimates have entered into force in January 2023.

There is a small playground at Alakiventie 8.

Heka the second cheapest destination is in Roihuvuori. The average price per square meter of apartments in Prinsessantie 4 is 10.27 euros per month. There are five buildings and they were completed in 1964. On the Heka website, it is stated that the site is one of the oldest in the southeast area of ​​Heka.

The site has a wide range of apartments of different sizes: from 23.5-square-meter studios to five-bedroom apartments. The price range for monthly rent is 250–900 euros per month, depending on the size of the apartment.

There are Heka apartments for less than 11 euros per square meter in more than ten different districts around Helsinki. In addition to East Helsinki, there are also affordable destinations in Etelä Haaga, Lassila and Tapaninvainio.

Eastern Helsinki however, dominates the top three of Heka’s cheapest apartments. The third cheapest Heka site is located in Puotinharju. The apartment building at Arhotie 20 was built in 1964 and its average price per square meter is 10.38 euros per month.

According to Heka’s website, the house is currently under renovation. The residents have moved to sheltered apartments in February. The site was previously intended for seniors, but after the renovation, it will become a regular rental apartment site.

The apartments at Arhotie 20 have studios, two-bedrooms and three-room apartments, and their estimated monthly rents are around 250–700 euros per month.

Apartment many factors affect the rent, said Heka’s CEO Jaana Närö for HS before. The rent is influenced by, for example, the location of the object, services, transport connections, level of equipment and year of construction or renovation. Old and unrenovated apartments located farther from the center are thus the most affordable.

At the moment, Heka’s most expensive rental apartments are in Koskela and Tapanila, but on the other hand, these areas also have Heka’s cheapest properties: in Koskela, the price range is 11.1–18 euros per square meter and in Tapanila, 10.8–16 euros.

Apartments with a price range of 6,000-2,000 euros will be completed later in Koskela, depending on the size. In Tapanila’s new house, rents vary between 500 and 1,400 euros.

Heka announced the noticeable rent increases in May. The exact amounts have yet to be decided, but Heka has announced increases of around 10 percent: in some apartments the increases are lower, in others higher. There is no upper limit for increases. The rents of the most expensive Heka apartments are already below the level of the free market.