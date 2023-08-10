Heka | Information from HS: Rent increases in Helsinki are larger than expected

Helsinki the rents of the city’s apartments (Heka) will probably increase by an average of 12 percent at the turn of the year, according to Heka’s plans. HS received information about the average increases planned for different city districts. It’s about planned increases, not final decisions.

The average square rent of Heka’s apartments should rise from 12.60 euros to 14.11 euros.

Largest According to the proposal, average increases would be coming to Haaga, Kannelmäki, Kansanasunnoi, kantakaupunki, Kumpula, Roihuvuori, Siilitie and Vallila.

Rents in these areas would increase by an average of 13 percent. However, there may be variations in the increases within the areas between different residential buildings.

The smallest increases would be in Suutarila, where an average increase of 8.9 percent is proposed, and in Malmi, where the proposed increase would be 10.7 percent.

Heka the lowest rents are currently in Malminkartano and Vesala, where the average rent is below 12 euros per square meter. On the other hand, the most expensive rent is paid in the areas of Vallila and the inner city, where the average rent is more than 14 euros.

According to the proposal, rents in Malminkartano and Vesala would rise to around 13 euros per square meter. Instead, rents in Vallila and the inner city would be around 16 euros after the increase.

The area divisions used by Heka in the rent determination do not correspond to the division between city districts. For example, Heka’s Vallila area also includes houses located in Kalasatama, Hermann and Katajanokka.

Inner city based on the increase proposals, rents would seem to increase in percentage terms the most in newer houses. The planned rent increase for houses built between 2013 and 2021 would be around 14 percent.

According to the plan, rents in houses built in 2000 or before would rise by an average of about 11 percent.

Instead, the planned rent increase for houses built in the inner city in 2022 and 2023 seems to be around 10 percent.

Currently, the lowest rent in inner-city Heka apartments is 11.88 euros per square meter and the highest is 16.03 euros. After the increase, according to the proposal, Matali’s rent would be 13.14 euros and the highest would be 18.31 euros per square meter.

For example, the rental estimate for Heka’s 55-square-meter two-room apartment in Välimerenkatu 3, built in 2019, is currently 850 euros per month. After the planned increase, the apartment rent would rise to 967 euros.

At Itämerenkatu 28, rents for a 65-square-meter two-bedroom apartment would rise from 850 to 950 euros, according to estimates. The house was built in 1994.

Heka managing director Jaana Närö still considers Heka’s apartments to be reasonably priced despite the planned increases.

“Even 14 euros is significantly less than 22 euros, which, according to Statistics Finland, is the average for Helsinki.”

The money available from the rent increases will cover next year’s estimated expenses, says Närö. The money goes to loan interest costs, heating, land rent and repairs.

“Probably there is similar pressure to increase in the market, but there are different opportunities not to increase, because there is a margin involved. We have no margin or profit to draw from.”

“The housing market is constantly changing. Our rent level will be the same throughout next year.”

Heka the task is to offer reasonably priced and high-quality housing to the people of Helsinki and to offer a cheaper alternative to housing than the free market. Heka has 53,000 apartments and slightly more than 92,000 Helsinki residents are tenants. The rent increases thus affect approximately 14 percent of Helsinki’s residents.