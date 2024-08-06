Heka | HS information: Heka is again planning significant rent increases – According to the CEO, there is pressure to increase

Heka|Rent increases of about 5 percent are coming to the residents of the city’s rental housing company.

Helsinki the town’s apartments (Heka) is again planning new rent increases. Heka will inform the residents’ committees about the preliminary rent increases on Wednesday of this week and will ask the residents’ committees for their opinions on the matter.

According to information obtained by Helsingin Sanomat, the average rent increase is 5.3 percent. The increase varies by region and house by a few percent. Rents will probably rise more in properties undergoing renovation.

After the increase, next year the average rent in Heka’s standard apartments would be 14.38 euros per square meter per month. At the moment it is 13.66 euros.

Even in 2023, the average rent in Heka’s regular apartments was 12.60 euros per month per square meter.

CEO of Heka Jaana Närö confirms HS’s information on the proposal for preliminary rent increases. According to Närö, it is an annual rent review.

Jaana Närö photographed in 2023.

Pressure to increase rents according to Närö, is due to the increase in the general price level and the fact that the interest rate has remained high. Heka has a loan of around three billion euros.

“We operate on a cost-effectiveness basis, which means that we have to cover the costs with rents,” says Närö.

“Even though we can now see a slight decrease in the interest rate, we need them [kulujen] unfortunately, there will be increases this year as well, because there is no going back to zero interest rates,” he adds.

Heka raised its rents last time, a little over half a year ago, at the beginning of the year by an exceptional amount. Originally, Heka was going to raise rents by an average of 12 percent. The increases received widespread opposition from residents.

Helsinki City Council decided in November to support Heka with 17 million euros, so that the rent increases would be more moderate. As a result, the increases were reduced to an average of 8.4 percent. According to Närö, the additional money applied to the current year, and will not affect the pressure for next year’s increase.

“It helped this year, but not next year,” says Närö.

Resident committees will discuss the proposal during August, and Heka’s board will decide on rent increases at its meeting in October.

Närö says that he understands that the situation is challenging for many residents due to the cuts in housing allowance.

“We ourselves are worried about the situation, but we have no options,” he says.

Heka has approximately 54,000 apartments and nearly 100,000 residents live in them.

Heka has tried to find savings also by postponing planned repairs to future years. For example, the renovation of Puu-Vallila has been moved by four years to start in 2028–2029. In addition, the self-financing portion of renovations for the next few years has been calculated.