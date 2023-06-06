“Succession” has been one of the most acclaimed series by its audience in recent years. To the regret of many, it seems that there will not be a fifth season. However, without being at the same level of quality, there is a Spanish version, which has the leading role of Consuelo ‘Concha’ Velasco and, according to people who have seen this series, would be a more cruel and ruthless protagonist than himself. Logan Roy.

What is “Herederos”, the Spanish version of “Succession” about?

According to the RTVE synopsis, “History of the Orozco family saga, a clan linked to the world of business and art. Carmen Orozco is married to Rafael, a successful matador at the end of his career. She holds power Absolutely in the family and is capable of anything to protect the good name and reputation of the clan.”

For some, that synopsis is similar to that of “Succession”, which is why they would consider it to be based on this series, however, it is much older. “Heirs” is from 2007, while the one starring Brian Cox premiered in 2018, more than 10 years later. It had 3 seasons and 37 episodes, the last one was broadcast in 2009.

How to watch “Heirs” by streaming ONLINE?

This series is exclusively on the RTVE streaming platform, so you must have a current subscription. This has the cost of €4.99. The change is S / 19.67 for accessing this service belonging to Spanish state television.

What is the cast of “Heirs”?

Concepcion Velasco as: Carmen Orozco Argenta

Mar Regueras as: Julia Orozco Argenta

Ginés García Millán as: Bernardo Sánchez

Lidia Navarro as: Verónica García Orozco

Felix Gomez as: Jacobo Garcia Orozco

Iker Lastra as: Antonio “Nino” Moro Galán

Petra Martinez as: Teresa Galan

Cristina Brondo as: Cecilia Paniagua

Asier Etxeandia as: Gorka

Paco Hidalgo as: Pablo

Irene Montalà as: Monica

Lluís Homar as: Luis Soler

Nuria Gago as: Lorena

Assumpta Serna as: Elisa

German Palacios as: Andrés

Nicolas Gaude as: Diego

Andrés Gertrúdix as: Miguel Galván

Julieta Serrano as: Carmen Orozco’s psychiatrist

Helio Pedregal as: Rafael Garcia del Hierro

Fabio Testi as: Enrique Escarpa

Alvaro de Luna as: Antonio Moro

Cristina Castaño as: Rocío Urquijo

Rodolfo de Souza as: Tomas Ugarte

Carme Elias as: Manuela / Carmen Ruiz

Concepcion Goyanes as: Carlota

Octavi Pujades as: Gonzalo Cohen-Belloso

