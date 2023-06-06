“Succession” has been one of the most acclaimed series by its audience in recent years. To the regret of many, it seems that there will not be a fifth season. However, without being at the same level of quality, there is a Spanish version, which has the leading role of Consuelo ‘Concha’ Velasco and, according to people who have seen this series, would be a more cruel and ruthless protagonist than himself. Logan Roy.
YOU CAN SEE: “Succession” came to an end: these 3 HBO Max series may be the perfect replacement
What is “Herederos”, the Spanish version of “Succession” about?
According to the RTVE synopsis, “History of the Orozco family saga, a clan linked to the world of business and art. Carmen Orozco is married to Rafael, a successful matador at the end of his career. She holds power Absolutely in the family and is capable of anything to protect the good name and reputation of the clan.”
For some, that synopsis is similar to that of “Succession”, which is why they would consider it to be based on this series, however, it is much older. “Heirs” is from 2007, while the one starring Brian Cox premiered in 2018, more than 10 years later. It had 3 seasons and 37 episodes, the last one was broadcast in 2009.
YOU CAN SEE: HBO Max’s “Succession” mocked Peru in this controversial viral scene: what happened?
How to watch “Heirs” by streaming ONLINE?
This series is exclusively on the RTVE streaming platform, so you must have a current subscription. This has the cost of €4.99. The change is S / 19.67 for accessing this service belonging to Spanish state television.
What is the cast of “Heirs”?
- Concepcion Velasco as: Carmen Orozco Argenta
- Mar Regueras as: Julia Orozco Argenta
- Ginés García Millán as: Bernardo Sánchez
- Lidia Navarro as: Verónica García Orozco
- Felix Gomez as: Jacobo Garcia Orozco
- Iker Lastra as: Antonio “Nino” Moro Galán
- Petra Martinez as: Teresa Galan
- Cristina Brondo as: Cecilia Paniagua
- Asier Etxeandia as: Gorka
- Paco Hidalgo as: Pablo
- Irene Montalà as: Monica
- Lluís Homar as: Luis Soler
- Nuria Gago as: Lorena
- Assumpta Serna as: Elisa
- German Palacios as: Andrés
- Nicolas Gaude as: Diego
- Andrés Gertrúdix as: Miguel Galván
- Julieta Serrano as: Carmen Orozco’s psychiatrist
- Helio Pedregal as: Rafael Garcia del Hierro
- Fabio Testi as: Enrique Escarpa
- Alvaro de Luna as: Antonio Moro
- Cristina Castaño as: Rocío Urquijo
- Rodolfo de Souza as: Tomas Ugarte
- Carme Elias as: Manuela / Carmen Ruiz
- Concepcion Goyanes as: Carlota
- Octavi Pujades as: Gonzalo Cohen-Belloso
#quotheirsquot #Spanish #version #quotsuccessionquot #crueler #protagonist #Logan #Roy
Leave a Reply