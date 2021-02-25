The after-dinner had only just begun on Saturday, December 13, 2003, when the mobile phones of the correspondents stationed in Moscow began to fire. Heydar Aliyev, who had ruled the wealthy former Soviet republic of Azerbaijan for a decade, he had died. Two months earlier he had ceded power to his son Ilham, but his death, in a hospital in the United States, confirmed the birth of the first post-soviet dynasty. Twenty years later, it is in Central Asia, on the other side of the Caspian Sea, where the phenomenon is about to repeat itself.

In the five former Asian Soviet republics no one is surprised that presidents keep their progeny in the circle of power. With the exception of Kyrgyzstan, where the revolutions and abrupt changes of government of the last 15 years have earned it the generous nickname of the “only democracy in Central Asia”, the leaders have always promoted their sons and daughters without shame.

In two of those countries, Turkmenistan and Tajikistan, there is little doubt that the current leaders will pass the baton, sooner rather than later, to their sons.

“The political system in these countries is too weak, the elites change and their leaders distrust the future. They not only want to leave power in good hands to obtain security and protect their income, but to have their name remain in the history of their country. In that context, to whom to give power? The one they trust the most, ”he explains to The vanguard historian and political scientist Andrei Grozin, who heads the Central Asia department at the Institute for CIS countries in Moscow.

“It is very similar to what happens in the Middle East, in the Emirates or in Saudi Arabia. It is not trying to build a State with alternation of power, but a kind of monarchical regime ”, he adds.

Turkmenistan

One of the people destined to inherit the land from his father is Serdar Berdimujamédov, whom Turkmenistan President Gurbanguli Berdimujamédov almost ascended to heaven last week. On February 12 he was appointed Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation and Digitization, a position created for him. Since that day he is also president of the Supreme Chamber of Control and is part of the Security Council. In this country rich in oil and natural gas, the head of state is also the head of government, so Serdar became his father’s right hand man.

This transfer of powers “is completely normal in some countries that entered socialism directly from feudalism, without going through capitalism; we are facing a political atavism, with ways of doing that come from the past ”, says by phone from Almaty, the commercial capital of Kazakhstan, the historian Bolat Asanov.

In the case of Turkmenistan, the rapid upward career of the heir, 39 years old. He entered politics late, in late 2016, and since then has been a deputy, governor of Ahal province and a government minister, as well as working in various state agencies and holding diplomatic posts.

“The rumors that he was going to replace his father are no longer rumors. It only remains for him to be president of the Upper House of Parliament, the country’s second authority and the last step for the presidency ”, explains Grozin.

Opposition to this happening has been wiped off the map over the years. In June 2020, a new movement, promoted from outside the country, appeared, the Democratic Election of Turkmenistan. Despite its limited strength, it claims to have created groups in the interior, and last year it announced several mobilizations, which was enough to disturb the power of one of the most closed countries in the world.

One of its leaders, Kakamurad Khydyrov, explains from the United Kingdom that after power has “exceeded all human limits” they want to “wake up people little by little, that there are mobilizations even small, with 50 people. When we announce rallies, a large number of police are deployed ”.

Tajikistan



The succession issue is similar in Tajikistan. This mountainous country, the poorest in the ex-Soviet space together with its neighbor Kyrgyzstan, has been ruled since the civil war (1992-1997) by Emomalí Rahmon.

His eldest son, Rustam Emomalí, has also had a meteoric career. At the age of 29, he was appointed mayor of Dushanbe, the capital. And last year he reached the presidency of the Senate, so it was on everyone’s lips that he would take over from his father in the presidential elections last October, which would make Tajikistan the second post-Soviet dynasty after Azerbaijan.

But it was not like that. Rahmon, 68, returned to perform and won again with 91%, a result typical of this Authoritarian state. The only party that can be considered a true opposition, the Social Democratic Party, decided not to attend the elections. Rustam Emomalí is 33 years old today.

It is clear who will be the heirs. The procedure that the parents will choose to pass the witness remains to be known. They could do like Nursultan Nazarbayev, who in 2019 resigned as president of Kazakhstan and passed command to the current one, Kasim-Zhomart Tokáyev. Or wait for nature to decide.

Protest movements

The opponent Khydyrov thinks that the change will come soon. “This illegitimate president will say that he is tired and will propose to Serdar. And Gurbangulí will go to occupy the presidency in the Senate, created recently precisely for that. From there he will control the situation ”, he predicts.

“The procedure is not really important. It will depend on the internal political situation ”, points out Grozin. “What is fundamental for the transition of power is the consensus of the elites within and the benevolence of the external countries with influence, be it Russia, the United States, China or Turkey. For them, the important thing in this region is stability, and that events such as the civil war in Tajikistan do not recur ”, explains the expert.

This consensus is the one that was achieved in the only three transfers of powers that, excluding Kyrgyzstan, have occurred in Central Asia: that of Nazarbayev already mentioned; that of Turkmenistan in 2006, when Gurbangulí Berdimujamédov became interim president and then president after the sudden death of Saparmurat Niyázov; and that of 2016, when Islam Karimov, president of Uzbekistan, passed away and the throne was occupied by his prime minister, Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

Uzbekistan

The transition achieved in the latter country is receiving praise both inside and outside the region for the few cracks it has caused and some opening. But the old patterns are also repeated here. The president’s son-in-law, Oybek Tursunov, married to Saída Mirziyóyeva, holds the position of deputy head of the Presidential Administration. The president’s second daughter, Shakhnoza, heads the Department of School Education, and her husband Otabek Umárov is the second in presidential security.

Saída Mirziyóeva, 36, is the most mediatic of the family, and in Uzbekistan it is already said that they have another “princess”, comparing her to Karímov’s eldest daughter, Gulnara Karímova, whom many placed as her father’s successor before to fall from grace.

For Bolat Asanov, it is “too early to put Saida on the way to the presidency.” Grozin is more forceful and believes it is impossible for her to be an heir. As she explains, it will happen like the other two women in Central Asia who have been in the shadow of their parents: Gulnara in Uzbekistan and Dariga Nazarbáyeva in Kazakhstan. “It’s not sexism, it’s that they lacked the necessary talent and a group to support them. This is fundamental, because presidents want to be sure that their successors will protect their legacy, and that would not be possible if they lose power, ”he argues.

For this expert, the case of Dariga is paradigmatic. When Nazarbayev passed power to his partner Tokayev, he reserved several key posts for himself, the presidency of the Security Council and the ruling Nur Otán party, and Dariga placed her in the presidency of the Senate. But last year Tokáyev relieved Dariga from that post.

Asanov believes that it is still possible that he has aspirations and possibilities of reaching power, “because his father, according to many in Kazakhstan, still controls the situation in the country,” he argues.

Grozin thinks the opposite. The scandal of her first husband, Rajat Aliyev, who confronted Nazarbayev and fled the country, has deprived her of the support of local elites for years. “If Nazarbayev had wanted to leave power to Dariga, why didn’t he do it directly? The opposite is to complicate the political panorama ”, he adds.

Whether or not some become post-Soviet dynasties, it seems clear that with the exception of Kyrgyzstan, in the other Central Asian countries politics will remain the exclusive monopoly of the president and the clan around him.

