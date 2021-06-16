The America’s Cup soccer, which kicked off in Brazil on June 13, 2021, became the 47th in a row. Since its inception, the tournament has seen many star players. One of them is Teofilo Cubillas, the top scorer in the history of the Peruvian national team. At the 1975 tournament, the midfielder helped the team become champion and was voted the best player. Especially memorable is his goal, scored in the semifinals against Brazil. For the manner of playing Cubillas is often called the Peruvian Pele, and the great Brazilian himself once named him his successor. Lenta.ru, in partnership with the bookmaker Winline, recalls the story of a simple guy from the Peruvian slums who became a legend in world football.

South America has presented the world with dozens of fantastic football players, the best in their generations. Brazilians Garrincha, Jairzinho, Pele, Argentines Diego Maradona, Lionel Messi, Colombian Carlos Valderrama and Uruguayan Enzo Francescoli are just a few of them. However, not all South American countries are famous for their football talents. In Peru, for example, it has always been difficult with world-class players.

But there are stars that, having flared up once, continue to shine brightly for many years. Therefore, the Peruvians are rightfully proud of Teofilo Juan Cubillas Arizaga, better known simply as Teofilo Cubillas. Future star national team of Peru, the best scorer in the history of the national team and one of the strongest footballers of the last century, was born in Lima on March 8, 1949.

The 1940s-1950s were a difficult time for the country. Military conflicts and a coup d’état in an economically troubled republic have led to an increase in poverty. It was then that the borders of Lima expanded significantly, residents of the peripheral regions of Peru moved to the capital in the hope of a better life. The city could not cope with the influx of people, the number of slums was rapidly increasing.

1978 World Cup. Match Peru – Brazil. Teofilo Cubillas – in the center Photo: Peter Robinson / Getty Images

It is clear that anyone who could get out of poverty and achieve success instantly became an idol. Teofilo, who grew up in dire need, was ideal for the role of universal inspirer.

The boy very early became addicted to the main street game – football. Teofilo could disappear on the field for days, and it soon became clear that this was more than a hobby for him. At the age of 16, Cubillas made his debut for Alliance Lima and in his first season became the top scorer of the top division – Primera. In 23 matches, he scored 19 goals. It was hard to believe in such statistics, but everyone immediately noticed: this guy will be very useful to the national team in a couple of years.

For a small height – 173 centimeters – Cubillas received the nickname El Nene, Kid.

And in 1968, Cubillas was indeed called up to the national team. His debut was a friendly match with the Brazilian national team. To score Teofilo, however, could not. The match ended with the defeat of Peru with a score of 0: 4, but few expected a different result – the White-Reds in those years were considered an extremely mediocre team. They never went to the world championships, and in the South American championship among national teams (this is how the America’s Cup was called until 1975 – approx. “Lenta.ru”) last participated in 1963 and became only fifth.

Cubillas, 21, helped qualify for the 1970 World Cup, which was hosted by Mexico. It was already a great success, so no one had any special expectations from participating in this tournament. A few days before the start of the championship, a powerful earthquake occurred in Peru. As a result of tremors and landslides, 70 thousand people died. It was a national tragedy. The players understood that they needed to go out on the field and play – they had no right to give up, surrender in front of their compatriots.

In the first match, Teofilo became the author of the winning goal: the Peruvians made a comeback in the match with Bulgaria – 3: 2. “That was incredible! We were heartbroken over the events at home, but one match was enough to make people feel happy again, ”Cubillas recalled. The Peruvians won the next match again, Teofilo scored twice to Morocco – 3: 0. And in the third, with Germany, they lost with a score of 1: 3, but Cubillas still scored a goal. At home, the players were elevated to the status of national heroes, and Teofilo, of course, was the main one.

In the quarterfinals, Peru faced Brazil, the future champion, which was useless to fight. White-red lost, but not dry – 2: 4. One of the goals was again scored by Cubillas. “Of course the Brazilian stars won. But I was very happy to score with them. In my first World Cup I scored a lot, it was great, ”the footballer recalled years later.

It was later said that before the match, the main Brazilian star of the time, Pele, was warned how dangerous Cubillas could be. The king of football, who had great respect for the young footballer, smiled and replied, “I’m following him. Do not worry, everything is correct, because Teofilo Cubillas is my heir. “

Cubillas’ skill was amazing. By that time, they had already started talking about him all over the world. At the World Cup in Mexico, Teofilo was recognized as the best young player. The footballer gained even more fame after he became the top scorer of the Copa Libertadores in 1972 with six goals and was recognized as the best player in South America.

In 1973 Cubillas, all this time playing for the Alliance, went to conquer Europe. His first foreign team was Swiss Basel, from there the midfielder moved to Portuguese Porto. In both clubs, the Peruvian showed excellent statistics (three goals in ten games of the Swiss championship and 48 goals in 85 matches in Portugal). True, far from home, the player felt uncomfortable and was not going to stay abroad for a long time. “In the evenings I was left alone, and I was overcome by the temptation to give up everything and go home. The environment was unbearable. And the terrible cold! I lost the desire not only to play, but also to laugh, ”he said. Soon the footballer returned to Alliance.

Teofilo Cubillas Photo: Kathy Willens / AP

The next big event for the fans of the Peru national team after the World Cup was the 1975 America’s Cup. That year the tournament was held according to new rules. Now nine teams, with the exception of the reigning champion of the continent, divided into three groups, at home and away, determined three semifinalists (the fourth was the champion of South America). The semi-finals and final were played in two matches, and for the first time the tournament did not have a host country.

At the group stage, the Peru national team met with Chile (1: 1, 3: 1) and Bolivia (1: 0, 3: 1), without losing a match. In the semifinals, there was a game with Brazil in Rio de Janeiro. For the Peruvians, it was the chance of a lifetime. The composition of the Brazilian national team was far from ideal, but it was still hard to believe in the possibility of defeating them. And now, in the presence of 75 thousand fans, the White-Reds completely outplayed the rival – 3: 1. Roberto Batata scored for the home team, Enrique Casaretto scored twice for the guests, and Cubillas scored the last goal. Peru still remembers that match with delight.

We beat Brazil in Brazil – what could be better? Teofilo Cubillas about the 1975 America’s Cup

In the final, Colombia was waiting for Peru. It took an additional match to find the winner, but the Peruvians were still stronger (1: 0). It was the second ever victory of the White-Reds in the America’s Cup – the first happened in 1936. Cubillas was named the best player of the tournament. And they started talking about the Cubillas – Hugo Sotil – Cesar Cueto link as the most powerful in the world.

In the wake of this success, Peruvian fans also had high hopes for the 1978 World Cup. The tournament was held in Argentina. Despite the fact that the White-Reds could not compete for the title, finishing in the last place in Group B in the second round, Cubillas continued to be worn at home. Still: he scored twice against Scotland from outside the penalty area (3: 1) and scored a hat-trick against the Iranians (4: 1).

Cubillas played for the national team for four more years, but his best matches in the national team shirt were left behind. In 1982, the midfielder traveled to his third and final World Cup, where he played in all three matches for the national team, but never scored. The meeting with the Polish national team on June 22, 1982, lost by the Peruvians with a score of 1: 5, became a farewell for the football player.

At the club level, Teofilo played a little more in the USA, and in 1985 he retired. True, two years later he returned briefly: when the entire Alliance team crashed in a plane crash, he decided to help his native club. The Peruvian championship was interrupted for more than a month so that the leader of the standings could assemble a new squad. Before the first match, 38-year-old Cubillas addressed the fans into the microphone: “I would like Alliance to rise from the ashes like a phoenix. And if I can somehow help, I will be immensely glad. ” In 13 matches, he scored three goals.

Although recognition came to Cubillas during the years of his sports career, he was not forgotten even after his retirement from sports. In 2000, the International Federation of Football History and Statistics ranked him 48th in the world ranking of the best players of the century and 17th in the ranking of the best players in South America. And in March 2004, Cubillas became the only representative of his country, whom Pele included in the list of the 125 best players in world football.

Cubillas is now 72 years old. Recently, he lives in Coral Springs (USA, Florida), where he has his own football school. By the way, Teofilo began to train right after the end of his football career: first, his sons and their friends, and then others who wanted to. “When I finished playing, I decided to devote myself to children. Teaching and coaching is very close to me, I realized it right away. I get real pleasure from the process, ”Cubillas said.

Teofilo Cubillas, 2013 Photo: Marco del Rio / Getty Images

True, the Peruvian cannot devote all his time to school: as a representative of the International Football Federation (FIFA), he has to travel a lot around the world. He attends official events, training sessions and matches, meets young footballers, and lectures. In addition, Teofilo Cubillas is a member of the FIFA technical team, which analyzes matches, highlighting the key statistical moments and patterns of the game. He is convinced that football is a science in which there is always something to learn.

Cubillas occasionally comments on matches on national television. For example, he worked at the 2018 World Cup. The Peruvian national team then took third place in the group and did not make it to the playoffs, but the legendary footballer remained in Moscow until the final. According to him, he liked it in Russia.

Cubillas is often invited to the America’s Cup matches as an analyst, and he usually happily agrees.

