The revolutionaries of 1848 failed. But their fight was not in vain; it gave German history a new direction. This is important to remember in the anniversary year. A guest post

Dhe year of the 175th return of the revolution of 1848 is coming to an end. In Germany, this key year in German and European history has been commemorated extensively. At the state celebrations in Frankfurt, the meeting place of the Constituent National Assembly, the focus was on the Constituent Assembly's contribution to German democratic and constitutional history and, in particular, the aftereffects of the Imperial Constitution of March 1849 in the Weimar Imperial Constitution of 1919 and the Bonn Basic Law of 1949.

The importance of the year 1848 for the project of German unification has received less attention. This is astonishing, because even then the course was set towards a “Little German” solution to the German question, the unification of Germany without Austria and under Prussian leadership – the solution that the Prussian Prime Minister Otto von Bismarck had proposed in the “German War” of 1866 between Prussia and Austria (and their respective allies) and in the Franco-Prussian War of 1870/71.