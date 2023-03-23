A cruel story shook the city of Aurora, United States, a dentist decided to poison his sentimental partner to be, allegedly next to his lover.

The case came to light after an investigation by the Police from the city in Arapahoe County, who discovered that James Toliver Craig he was to blame for the death of his wife who died of cyanide poisoning.

case details

The 45-year-old dentist took his wife angela to the hospital on a Wednesday night. According to the authorities, the man indicated that his sentimental partner I was suffering from constant dizziness and severe headaches.

In the early hours of Sunday, and due to the brain death Of the patient who was in intensive care, the doctors declared the death of the woman who had 6 children with her sentimental partner; who later became the main suspect in the case.

Investigation of the gruesome murder

After the death of Angela, Aurora Police Homicide Unit determined that the victim had not died of natural causes and pointed to possible poisoning. The investigators of the case began to collect information from the victim and the dentist, the findings pointed more and more against Craig.

One of the first pieces of evidence found by the aurora policewas the purchase of three poisons by the dentist who was arrested with an insurance measure by the authorities of Colorado.

Craig with his six children and his wife Angela. Photo: Facebook: Summerbrook Dental Group

“When the suspicious details of this case came to light, our team of homicide officers and detectives worked tirelessly to uncover the truth behind the victim’s sudden illness and death… It was found to be a heinous, complex and calculated murder.”, said the commissioner mark hildebrand it’s a statement.

Details that uncovered Craig’s plan

After weeks of investigation, authorities confirmed the purchase of vials of arsenic, cyanide and oleandrin after reviewing the computer of the dentist who took advantage of his medical status to acquire the deadly products over the Internet.

In addition, a small detail would have thwarted the dentist’s plans, since a colleague told investigators that he ‘had opened the package that he arrived at the murderer’s office ‘by mistake’, when he saw its contents he realized that it said “potassium cyanide”.

In his defense, James Toliver Craig he claimed that he bought the cyanide because his wife was suicidal, stating that years before she had already tried poisoning herself with poison.

This hypothesis was quickly ruled out thanks to the testimony of angela who told how years ago Craig he had already tried to drug his romantic partner for his countless love affairs.

The dentist would have bought the poisons over the Internet.

The murderer’s motives

The city police dawn discovered that the murderer was having an affair with a colleague from Texas and his plan was to end the relationship with Ángela to start a new life with his lover.

In the dentist’s computer inspection emails ‘with sexual content’ discovered that Craig and his lover exchanged for months. In addition, they revealed that both had had a meeting in Denver while Angela was fighting for her life in the hospital.

